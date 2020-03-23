Snyder: Aha! The coronavirus disrupts our lives

The department store — which made its reputation with “Super Saturdays” of deep discounts and Kohl’s Cash that keeps us coming back for more shopping — has closed all of its 1,100 U.S. stores, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news March 19 news release, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said, “To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores.”

This means for the first time ever, I am walking around with $20 in Kohl’s Cash and no place to spend it. I know I could go online, but the beauty of shopping at Kohl’s is rambling around the store and discovering a Packers sweatshirt marked down to $6.80. That thrill of the hunt just isn’t the same on an app.

Kenosha News sportswriter Dan Truttschel had an “aha!” moment last week when he rejoiced at having a rare weekend off. “So what?” I told him. “You can’t go anywhere.” Sorry to harsh your buzz, Dan.

And on and on and on it goes. Where it stops, well, nobody knows, but we hope it will stop with the pandemic getting under control and life returning to some sort of normalcy.