Snyder: Aha! The coronavirus disrupts our lives

This coronavirus crisis has created many “aha! moments” for people.
Maybe your aha! moment — when you realized “this just got real” — was when the NBA suspended its games.
Or, when the NCAA said its March Madness tournament would be played without fans. My concern at that moment was hoping the team mascots (my favorite part of sports) would be considered necessary team personnel and be present at games. Of course, this was quickly followed by — aha! — the whole tournament being canceled.
In just the past few weeks, we’ve ping-ponged from “aha!” moment to “aha!” moment: Airlines are cutting flights! The new James Bond film is delayed! Target is totally out of toilet paper! The stock market just hit another new low! Disney closed its theme parks! Movie theaters closed their doors! Bars and restaurants are takeout and delivery only! Spring Training is canceled! Tom Hanks has the virus! My 401(k) has dropped to $4.75! “Frozen II” came to streaming ahead of schedule! (We never claimed that all “aha!” moments are created equal.)
But through all of this — the canceled concerts, the subdued St. Patrick’s Day, the forced family bonding time — one thing held steady: I could always go to Kohl’s and save 80% on a cute jacket.
Until I couldn’t.
The department store — which made its reputation with “Super Saturdays” of deep discounts and Kohl’s Cash that keeps us coming back for more shopping — has closed all of its 1,100 U.S. stores, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news March 19 news release, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said, “To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores.”
This means for the first time ever, I am walking around with $20 in Kohl’s Cash and no place to spend it. I know I could go online, but the beauty of shopping at Kohl’s is rambling around the store and discovering a Packers sweatshirt marked down to $6.80. That thrill of the hunt just isn’t the same on an app.
Kenosha News sportswriter Dan Truttschel had an “aha!” moment last week when he rejoiced at having a rare weekend off. “So what?” I told him. “You can’t go anywhere.” Sorry to harsh your buzz, Dan.
And on and on and on it goes. Where it stops, well, nobody knows, but we hope it will stop with the pandemic getting under control and life returning to some sort of normalcy.
Until then, try to look on the bright side whenever possible: As much as the NBA situation is a crushing blow to our surging Milwaukee Bucks, it’s been a blessing for Chicago Bulls fans. Now they’ve only lost 43 games!
