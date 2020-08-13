Snyder: American Heroes Cafe moves to outdoor location under COVID-19

“My son wants me to move to California to live out the rest of my life,” he said.

The move will take Knudson “near the ocean. My son has been in the Army 38 years and has two more years to go. So I’m selling my condo and packing up.”

Knudson was born on a farm in Illinois but said his mother brought him to Kenosha at age 4.

“My dad was busy drinking himself to death,” he recalled, “so she got me out of there. She got jobs cooking and cleaning and made sure I had enough to eat. My mom gave up her life for me. We were very close. I had a great, great mother.”

He grew up at 12th Avenue and 63rd Street, which he called “a great neighborhood then. It was the Great Depression, and nobody had anything, so we were all equal. That’s actually a nice way to grow up. It was quite a different world.”

His wife, Mary, grew up across the street and, he says with a laugh, “we hated each other as children.”

After he and Mary were married, they lived on a farm until 11 years ago, when they moved into the condominium.

They were married 73 years until her death two years ago, though Emerald said the two still have dinner together every night.