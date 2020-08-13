Snyder: American Heroes Cafe moves to outdoor location under COVID-19

The coronavirus is no match for a determined group of American veterans.
That’s why it’s no surprise the American Heroes Café has found a way to adapt to COVID-19 social distancing precautions.
The café started more than a decade ago as a way to honor veterans and has grown into a vibrant social club.
Since starting with about 15 veterans attending each week at the SuperValu grocery store, the American Heroes Café expanded to both local Festival Foods stores, attracting 80 to 100 people weekly.
When the global pandemic hit in March, the group stopped meeting in person.
Now, however, the café has been reborn as an outdoor activity, taking advantage of our beautiful Wisconsin summer weather. (It might not be so pleasant in February, but that’s an issue for another day.)
The location has shifted from inside a bustling grocery store to a pavilion outside the Kenosha Moose Lodge.
What hasn’t changed is the bond among the café regulars and guests.
Doughnuts and conversation
The group met Wednesday morning, as usual, with individual bags of Paielli’s doughnuts (donated by Piasecki Funeral Home) lined up on a table.
John Olson was handing out candy, Stan Jewell was greeting people, and Bill Ennis was talking about his recent scuba diving trip to North Carolina.
At 9 a.m., everyone stood up to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem — followed by rousing renditions of “Semper Paratus” (the U.S. Coast Guard’s official march) and “America the Beautiful.”
Sonja McClure, a proud member of VFW Post 7308 Auxiliary and president of the Senior Action Council of Kenosha County, is thrilled to attend the group’s gatherings.
“I’m a widow of a 24-year Navy veteran and have a family full of veterans,” she said. “Where else should I be but here? These guys are wonderful.”
His first 100 years
One of the café regulars is Emerald Knudson, a World War II veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday in July.
He was worried about having any type of party — “I was fretting over the coronavirus” — but said the milestone birthday was done in style.
“We had about 50 people,” he said, “and a car parade, with 30 cars in it, including a lot of veterans. I had a grand time. We had three tents set up in the backyard and a lot of food.”
Now that he’s embarking on his second century on this planet, he’s moving west.
“My son wants me to move to California to live out the rest of my life,” he said.
The move will take Knudson “near the ocean. My son has been in the Army 38 years and has two more years to go. So I’m selling my condo and packing up.”
Knudson was born on a farm in Illinois but said his mother brought him to Kenosha at age 4.
“My dad was busy drinking himself to death,” he recalled, “so she got me out of there. She got jobs cooking and cleaning and made sure I had enough to eat. My mom gave up her life for me. We were very close. I had a great, great mother.”
He grew up at 12th Avenue and 63rd Street, which he called “a great neighborhood then. It was the Great Depression, and nobody had anything, so we were all equal. That’s actually a nice way to grow up. It was quite a different world.”
His wife, Mary, grew up across the street and, he says with a laugh, “we hated each other as children.”
After he and Mary were married, they lived on a farm until 11 years ago, when they moved into the condominium.
They were married 73 years until her death two years ago, though Emerald said the two still have dinner together every night.
“I have a photo of her next to me, and I talk to her while I eat,” he said. “I also go to the cemetery and visit her.”
He credits his children — the son in California, another son in northern Wisconsin and daughters in Maine and Illinois — and his wife for his “great, great life.”
He’ll miss his American Heroes Café friends when he leaves Kenosha. Especially all the laughs.
“It’s a great group of guys,” he said. “The conversations are great — we lie to each other, and sometimes we tell the truth, too.”
His advice to anyone contemplating living to 100? Think twice.
“When you’re 90,” he said, laughing, “you’ve seen and heard everything already. It’s all downhill after that.”
