Snyder: An insider's guide to visiting Ice Castles near Lake Geneva

Get in line: There’s a “kiddie size” slide that’s popular with young children, and a much longer, larger slide that’s popular with, well, everyone. If you want to slide down the big one, get in line as soon as you enter the ice castle. The night I visited, the wait was almost an hour and the line kept on growing.

Warm up: This year, Ice Castles has a snack bar just before you enter the structure and one inside, offering coffee, water, hot cocoa, cookies and hand warmers for sale. You can also warm up your hands — and feet and everything else — by standing next to one of the elevated fire pits located inside the structure.

Hold it ... if you can: There are portable restrooms located next to Ice Castles, or you can do what I did and wait until you leave the structure. After you exit, the route takes you to the Geneva National Clubhouse where there are restrooms. Indoor, heated restrooms. Why use a cold port-a-potty?

Enjoy some aprés-ski style relaxing: Once you’ve used those indoor restrooms, you can linger awhile inside the clubhouse, where you’ll find special Ice Castles drinks at the bar and a casual dining menu.