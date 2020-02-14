You are the owner of this article.
Snyder: An insider's guide to visiting Ice Castles near Lake Geneva
No one is happier about our recent bout of frigid weather than the folks operating the Ice Castles attraction at Geneva National Resort & Club.

Obviously, when you construct a frozen castle with thousands of icicles, warm temperatures are not your friend.

In fact, the ice structure, which opened Jan. 31, had to close a few days earlier this month when that warm spell (remember? 50 degrees in February!) took its toll.

Now, however, the intrepid Ices Castles crew has worked to repair and rebuild the structure.

“We’re hoping to be open at least through the end of February,” said Ice Castles spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski.

I visited the attraction Feb. 8, where I was one of a crowd of people wandering through a magical, icy world. Think: Disney’s animated “Frozen” films minus the talking snowman and reindeer.

This was my second Ice Castles experience. In 2019, I toured the much smaller version, built on the downtown Geneva Lake beach, where, after some delays due to warm and rainy weather, its inaugural season was a smashing success.

Ice Castles 2020 is much larger and is in a new location, overlooking the golf course at Geneva National Resort & Club, located on Highway 50 a few miles west of Lake Geneva.

Here are some tips for enjoying your Ice Castles visit:

Choose: Sunlight or after dark? If you visit during the day, as I did in 2019, you’ll see the ice structure in its “natural” icy blue state; after dark, the structure glows in a rainbow of colors thanks to LED lights encased in the ice. There’s even a color-changing fountain in the middle of it. It’s more dramatic at night, but it’s easier to snap photos during the day. Also, if you’re wandering around in the dark, it’s easy to lose track of small children — and adults.

Dress for it! The funniest comment I heard was a dad saying to two tween girls: “What part of ice castle did you not understand? What did you think this was?” He was replying to their complaints of cold, wet feet. They were wearing sneakers with no socks and ankle-length jeans. Of course they were freezing! Inside this ice castle, you’ll be walking on wet, uneven snow and ice. Your best bet is to wear waterproof snow boots and not — as I saw on one teenager — flip-flops. You’ll also need a hat, gloves and a winter coat. Bonus points if you’ve got snow pants.

Getting wet: There’s a tunnel in this ice castle, but I learned last year that it’s best not to crawl through said tunnel until just before you leave. That way, you can avoid walking around in soggy, cold jeans.

Get in line: There’s a “kiddie size” slide that’s popular with young children, and a much longer, larger slide that’s popular with, well, everyone. If you want to slide down the big one, get in line as soon as you enter the ice castle. The night I visited, the wait was almost an hour and the line kept on growing.

Warm up: This year, Ice Castles has a snack bar just before you enter the structure and one inside, offering coffee, water, hot cocoa, cookies and hand warmers for sale. You can also warm up your hands — and feet and everything else — by standing next to one of the elevated fire pits located inside the structure.

Hold it ... if you can: There are portable restrooms located next to Ice Castles, or you can do what I did and wait until you leave the structure. After you exit, the route takes you to the Geneva National Clubhouse where there are restrooms. Indoor, heated restrooms. Why use a cold port-a-potty?

Enjoy some aprés-ski style relaxing: Once you’ve used those indoor restrooms, you can linger awhile inside the clubhouse, where you’ll find special Ice Castles drinks at the bar and a casual dining menu.

Hands off! We really shouldn’t have to say this, but I saw several visitors breaking off chunks of the ice castle, despite signs saying “be nice to the ice” and general rules of polite behavior. Mother Nature can do enough damage through sun and rain; we don’t need you tearing off an icicle, too. Leave something for the next Ice Castles visitors to enjoy.

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club near Lake Geneva

When: The plan is to be open seven days a week, though the schedule depends on weather conditions. Weekends sell out quickly; weekdays still have open slots.

Cost: $17 weekdays and $21 weekends for ages 12 and older; $12 weekdays and $16 weekends for children (ages 4-11). It's free for children age 3 and younger.

What to wear: Dress to be outside and to get wet. (You’re inside an ice structure that drips!). If you’ve got snow pants or ski pants, wear them. I crawled through a tunnel in jeans and envied the young kids ahead of me in their waterproof snow pants. Also, wear a hat and gloves; remember, this structure is made of ice, ice baby.

When to go: There are two different ways to experience Ice Castles. If you go during the day, you’ll see the castle in its “natural” icy blue state. If you go after dark, thousands of color-changing LED lights glow within the castle’s walls.

Spending time: Once you’re inside, you can stay as long as you like. I was inside about 40 minutes; if you have children with you, expect to linger for a longer time. I saw one young girl go down the kiddie slide at least a dozen times. (Yes, she was wearing waterproof snow pants. Smart kid.)

More information: Go to www.icecastles.com

By the numbers

1: Ice castle at Geneva National Resort & Club near Lake Geneva

2: Slides inside the structure (one big, one "kiddie" size)

6: Ice castles in North America

4,000-plus: Combined hours spent by the team of builders to shape and hand-place the icicles

10,000: Icicles used to build the castle

25,000: Tons of ice in the structure

Endless: Photo opportunities

