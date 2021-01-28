Snyder: An insider's guide to visiting Ice Castles near Lake Geneva

No one is happier about our frosty winter weather than the folks operating the Ice Castles attraction at Geneva National Resort & Club.
When you construct a frozen castle with thousands of icicles, warm temperatures are not your friend.
What is warm, however, is the glow of thousands of colored LED lights encased in the ice. It creates a magical feeling as you wander through the structure.
The ice structure opened Jan. 22 and immediately drew crowds eager for an attraction that operates during this era of COVID-19 restrictions. As an outdoor venue, Ice Castles is safer to attend than indoor events. Wearing masks is mandatory and has the added benefit of keeping your face warmer. If you’re feeling flashy, Ice Castles even sells LED masks, along with logo hats and scarves and souvenir photos.
I visited Ice Castles on opening night, where I was one of a crowd of people wandering through an icy world. Think: Disney’s animated “Frozen” films minus the talking snowman and reindeer.
This was my third Ice Castles experience. In 2019, I toured the much smaller version, built on the downtown Geneva Lake beach. In 2020, Ice Castles moved and expanded in its new location, overlooking the golf course at Geneva National Resort & Club, located off Highway 50 a few miles west of Lake Geneva.
Here are some tips for enjoying your Ice Castles visit:
Choose: Sunlight or after dark? If you visit during the day, you’ll see the ice structure in its “natural” icy blue state; after dark, the structure glows in a rainbow of colors thanks to those embedded LED lights. There’s even a color-changing fountain in the middle of it. It’s more dramatic at night, but it’s easier to snap photos during the day. Also, if you’re wandering around after dark, it’s easy to lose track of small children — and adults.
Dress for it! The funniest comment I heard was a dad saying to two tween girls: “What part of ice castle did you not understand?” He was replying to their complaints of cold, wet feet. They were wearing sneakers and ankle-length jeans. Of course they were freezing! Inside this ice castle, you’ll be walking on wet, uneven snow and ice. Your best bet is to wear waterproof snow boots. You’ll also need a hat, gloves and a winter coat. And leave your fashionably ripped jeans at home; red knees are a fashion no-no.
Smile! This is a giant ice structure featuring tunnels, slides, fountains and endless photo spots. You’ll see plenty of folks taking selfies or group photos.
Getting wet: There are tunnels in this ice castle, but I learned during my first visit that it’s best not to crawl through a snow tunnel until just before you leave. That way, you can avoid walking around in soggy, cold jeans.
Get in line: There’s a slick, icy slide inside that is a popular stop. If you want to slide down it, get in line as soon as you enter the ice castle to avoid a long wait. There are also three “kiddie” slides.
Warm up: Ice Castles has a snack bar just after you enter, offering coffee, water, soda, hot cocoa and treats like cookies, popcorn, cotton candy and spiced nuts for sale. You can also purchase Ice Castles logo scarves and hats and hand warmers. If you missed the snacks walking in, no worries; there’s another snack stand as you exit Ice Castles.
Fire and ice: Feeling the chill? Warm your hands — and feet and everything else — by standing next to one of the fire pits located inside the structure.
Enjoy some aprés-ski style relaxing: Once you’ve exited Ice Castles, you can use the indoor restrooms inside the nearby clubhouse, where you’ll also find special Ice Castles drinks at the bar and a casual dining menu.
More adventures: In addition to the Ice Castle, Geneva National also features a sledding hill, an outdoor ice-skating rink, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining and an Ice Princess Brunch, along with overnight lodging just steps from Ice Castles. For more details, go to www.genevanationalresort.com.
