Snyder: Anderson Arts Center reopening (with new policies)

To keep Anderson “open” in a virtual sense while being closed, Lee “set up an Instagram account as an additional social media platform to reach the community. Then, I started working on creating a new website with more interactive capabilities including virtual tours, which will hopefully launch in July.”

Lee also posted photos of the artwork in the center’s current show and artist bios on Facebook and Instagram. In the arts center’s gift shop, she has been “working hard at cleaning up the inventory so we would be ready to open as soon as we were given the OK.”

Reopening next week

Starting Tuesday, the arts center will reopen once again, with new restrictions.

Only 10 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time, and face masks will be required for anyone inside the arts center.

“Our first priority was to the safety of visitors and volunteers,” Lee said. “We want everyone to have a good experience when they visit or when they support us as a volunteer. We do not want anyone to have to focus on fears related to COVID-19 that would detract from what should be an enjoyable outing away from home.