Snyder: Anderson Arts Center reopening (with new policies)

To say Rena Lee’s first months at the Anderson Arts Center have been eventful is quite an understatement.
Consider: Since being hired in January, the arts center’s administrator oversaw the reopening of the facility after a $4.3 million renovation project.
Soon after that public celebration on Feb. 23 — showcasing the historic lakefront mansion’s new geothermal heating and cooling system, repaired roof, freshly painted walls, LED lighting and new handicapped accessible bathrooms — Anderson had to close its doors again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was prepared for some excitement and a bit of craziness starting the job right after a year’s worth of renovations were complete,” Lee said. “I was ready to hit the ground running and really make an impact on the community.
“It was disappointing, to say the least, when we had to close just three weeks after our grand reopening, and I had to watch that momentum fall.”
Lee, however, was able to find somewhat of a silver lining to the closure.
“Luckily, since I work primarily alone in the arts center, I was able to come to work every day and continue to familiarize myself with the building, the artists, the programs and events — and put together a plan for our future goals and needs,” she said.
To keep Anderson “open” in a virtual sense while being closed, Lee “set up an Instagram account as an additional social media platform to reach the community. Then, I started working on creating a new website with more interactive capabilities including virtual tours, which will hopefully launch in July.”
Lee also posted photos of the artwork in the center’s current show and artist bios on Facebook and Instagram. In the arts center’s gift shop, she has been “working hard at cleaning up the inventory so we would be ready to open as soon as we were given the OK.”
Reopening next week
Starting Tuesday, the arts center will reopen once again, with new restrictions.
Only 10 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time, and face masks will be required for anyone inside the arts center.
“Our first priority was to the safety of visitors and volunteers,” Lee said. “We want everyone to have a good experience when they visit or when they support us as a volunteer. We do not want anyone to have to focus on fears related to COVID-19 that would detract from what should be an enjoyable outing away from home.
“We ordered touchless sanitizer stations, gloves and cleaning supplies, so we can ensure to keep the building clean every day.”
All that jazz?
Besides art exhibits, the Anderson Arts Center is known as the home of the popular outdoor summer concert series Twilight Jazz.
Lee is hopeful those shows will go on, with some changes.
“I rescheduled Twilight Jazz; it will be starting later this year, on Aug. 4, and run through Sept. 8,” she said. “At this moment, we are planning to limit the number of guests and enforce social distancing on the lawn.
“We are also planning on possibly live streaming the events so that anyone can enjoy the concerts from home if they aren’t comfortable coming out.”
The arts center’s “Art of the Car Show” is going virtual this year.
“In July, I will be sending out more information on how the community can participate online,” she said. “We will be asking people to send in photos of their cars, which will be placed on our website and then we will host a week of voting in August. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded.”
Another event on the Anderson Arts Center calendar was a Memorial Day Ballroom Dance, now slated for Aug. 15.
“We are planning on highlighting women veterans, to coincide with this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment” granting women the right to vote, Lee said.
There won’t be any summer arts camps for kids, but Lee is working on scheduling a few “stand-alone” art programs for children in August.
When Anderson opens its doors again to the public Tuesday, Lee hopes people who missed the February post-renovations reopening will stop by for this reopening of the reopening.
“We extended our current show to Aug. 29,” she said. “I encourage everyone who didn’t get a chance to visit before we closed to come and see the beautiful artwork by the League of Milwaukee Artists and the Area Artists Group, as well as the new building. Our next show will open on Oct. 11.”
