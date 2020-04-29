Snyder: Animal tales: From adoptions to Zooming with your puppy!

Even if you can’t adopt an animal at this time, you can still help Safe Harbor.

“Donations of supplies or monetary donations are greatly needed as we have seen a decrease in donations due to the current situation,” Cutler said. “Since we have had to cancel several of our fundraising events for the year, including our annual pancake breakfast, we have been looking for creative online or local business partnerships ideas.” (Send any suggestions by emailing fundraising@safeharborhumane.com. Also, Cutler suggests “following us on Facebook for new fundraisers and opportunities to help the animals of Kenosha County.”)

Kitten season

While Safe Harbor has been busy finding homes for its animals, a baby boom is also taking place.

“We are starting to see the beginning of kitten season,” Cutler said. “At this time of year, we start seeing litters of kittens come in daily, so any kitten supplies or new fosters are always welcome.”