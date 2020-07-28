Snyder: Baseball in Kenosha is a league of their own

Gole — who accepted the plaque with Ryan Goralski, the team’s corporate accounts manager — gave all the credit to the Kingfish staff.

“It’s guys like Ryan who do all the work,” Gole said. “We went from zero to 60 to get these games started, which took a lot of work, figuring out creative ways to play this summer.”

The biggest change, of course, is the creation of a two-team series, making this the Kenosha version of a league of their own, as the Kingfish and Bobbers face each other all season.

“We had to scramble and find host families for the Bobbers, along with the Kingfish players,” Gole said. “There are a lot of moving parts involved. It was a real challenge getting everything up and running, but we’re doing it.”

Caryl Davis, who attends Kingfish games with Johnston and also hosts players at her home, said it’s been a different sort of summer experience.

“We can’t mingle with the whole team like we used to do, but we are finding things to do with the players we’re hosting,” she said. “We’ve gone out to eat and showed them the downtown area. I also showed them where I grew up out in the county.”