Snyder: British Baking Show offers a great escape from COVID-19

If you can believe social media, the “stay at home” directive has inspired many people to take up cooking with a new — or renewed — passion.
Me?
I’ve discovered a passion for televised cooking.
Specifically, I have been watching “The Great British Baking Show.”
There’s something comforting about spending an hour under a white tent in the British countryside with a group of amateur bakers feverishly hoping their meringue doesn’t wilt.
It may seem crazy to watch bread dough rise while we have serious stuff to worry about, but focusing on the details of intricate baking is a great escape from all that.
It’s also much easier than attempting to bake a Savarin with Chantilly Cream myself. This is a real recipe the bakers had to master in that tent. I had never even heard of such a dessert before, though I’m sure you all know it’s a citrus-flavored, yeasted cake soaked in orange liqueur syrup and crowned with Chantilly cream and fresh fruit.
I find myself fretting about how the judges, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, will rate that Baked Alaska with rapidly melting poppy seed ice cream. I also wonder how they stay so slim!
Berry — a prolific cookbook writer who detests “soggy bottoms” — and Hollywood — who, literally, wrote the book on breads (“100 Great Breads”) — are a huge part of the show’s appeal. They dissect pastry dough with an eye for detail that rivals the great scientific minds of our age.
It’s also a friendly show, with no “outwit, outlast, outplay” on display. Instead, the bakers encourage each other, applaud each other and even at times help each other.
They’re not even competing for a huge cash prize. Or any cash prize. The winner gets bragging rights and a glass cake plate.
Even the illustrations they use to show what each baker is creating (drawn by illustrator Tom Hovey since the show’s inception in 2010) have their own homemade charm.
The season I’m watching on Milwaukee PBS Channel 36 is from 2014, but it’s new to me — and so delicious.
I swear they’re making up some of these recipes. Dampfnudel, really? The show tells us “these sweet steamed buns are a German specialty and should have a caramelized bottom and soft pillowy tops.” Is that a real thing? And if it’s not, who cares? Those bakers still have three hours to whip up a dozen, perfectly browned.
Talking with my sister, Pat, on Zoom last week, she asked what I’ve been watching on TV during this coronavirus shutdown. When I told her we’ve been watching “The Great British Baking Show” on PBS, she smirked and said, “Wow, you must really be bored.”
Not at all. I’ve just discovered a passion for vicarious baking. The best part is, zero calories are involved.
Though I do admit, certain episodes can trigger my sweet tooth. That’s where my emergency stash of Oreos comes in handy. Just don’t tell Mary Berry about my store-bought cookies. I’ll never make “Star Baker” that way!
