Snyder: British Baking Show offers a great escape from COVID-19

It’s also a friendly show, with no “outwit, outlast, outplay” on display. Instead, the bakers encourage each other, applaud each other and even at times help each other.

They’re not even competing for a huge cash prize. Or any cash prize. The winner gets bragging rights and a glass cake plate.

Even the illustrations they use to show what each baker is creating (drawn by illustrator Tom Hovey since the show’s inception in 2010) have their own homemade charm.

The season I’m watching on Milwaukee PBS Channel 36 is from 2014, but it’s new to me — and so delicious.

I swear they’re making up some of these recipes. Dampfnudel, really? The show tells us “these sweet steamed buns are a German specialty and should have a caramelized bottom and soft pillowy tops.” Is that a real thing? And if it’s not, who cares? Those bakers still have three hours to whip up a dozen, perfectly browned.

Talking with my sister, Pat, on Zoom last week, she asked what I’ve been watching on TV during this coronavirus shutdown. When I told her we’ve been watching “The Great British Baking Show” on PBS, she smirked and said, “Wow, you must really be bored.”