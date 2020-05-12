Snyder: City is facing a positively different summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There’s no question that this summer is going to look very different from the summer of 2019.

A year ago, as we headed into June, the Kenosha area was ramping up as usual for popular annual events — parades, art festivals, car shows, outdoor concerts. And it was particularly busy at the lakefront in August with the Tall Ships Festival, which attracted thousands of visitors.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, bringing with it Safer-At-Home directives from the state of Wisconsin that ban large gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

What happens this year is still unknown, though the 2020 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, set for June 28, has been canceled, and the city’s fireworks show will now take place on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 6, specifically) instead of the Fourth of July.

Kris Kochman — who has organized Kenosha’s events since 2011 as the city’s community relations liaison — said she “tries to be hopeful. So much is still unknown. There are many conversations taking place with the city and with event organizers, and we are taking direction from the county and the state.”

Kochman works with more than 40 community groups each year to assist with planning their public special events, and that part of her job hasn’t changed.