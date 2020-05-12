Snyder: City is facing a positively different summer

There’s no question that this summer is going to look very different from the summer of 2019.
A year ago, as we headed into June, the Kenosha area was ramping up as usual for popular annual events — parades, art festivals, car shows, outdoor concerts. And it was particularly busy at the lakefront in August with the Tall Ships Festival, which attracted thousands of visitors.
That was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, bringing with it Safer-At-Home directives from the state of Wisconsin that ban large gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.
What happens this year is still unknown, though the 2020 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, set for June 28, has been canceled, and the city’s fireworks show will now take place on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 6, specifically) instead of the Fourth of July.
Kris Kochman — who has organized Kenosha’s events since 2011 as the city’s community relations liaison — said she “tries to be hopeful. So much is still unknown. There are many conversations taking place with the city and with event organizers, and we are taking direction from the county and the state.”
Kochman works with more than 40 community groups each year to assist with planning their public special events, and that part of her job hasn’t changed.
“I’m doing a lot of communicating with people and organizers about their events,” she said. “As we have news to share, we will let people know, but we’re not quite there yet in having a lot of answers.
“We’re trying to stay positive, but we don’t have a lot of choices,” she said, explaining that the decision to cancel the parade came about, in part, because marching bands aren’t performing this summer. Rescheduling to a later date just wasn’t feasible.
“Our preference is not to cancel events,” she emphasized. “And we understand how disappointed everyone is.”
The reality of a quiet summer season “started to sink in around St. Patrick’s Day,” Kochman said, “when restaurants had to close. Then kids in college started coming home and taking online classes. All sorts of things with our lifestyle changed. We have to adapt and be flexible.”
As for what folks should look forward to as the weather heats up, Kochman said, “We’ll start small as restrictions start to loosen up. This is a good time to focus on smaller family gatherings, taking walks and bike rides and grilling outside.”
Looking ahead, Kochman is hopeful the situation will improve and the summer of 2021 will once again be teeming with events.
Until then, stay safe, stay flexible, stay positive. And stay tuned.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.