Snyder: City's Snow Daze Festival ready to blast off

Mascots!

Another fun feature at Snow Daze each year is visits by local mascots. This year, King Elvis from the Kingfish will be there, along with Rudy the Red Bird from Gateway Technical College and Torchie from Carthage College — who’s known to be an enthusiastic ice skater. As for Ranger Bear from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside? Kochman hasn’t heard back yet. We suspect he may still be hibernating.

Overall, Kochman is “happy that so many people enjoy this festival and come out for it.”

When the city first started Snow Daze, she said, “Some people were not confident it would be a go. It succeeds because so many different businesses have bought into the idea. Having the sculpture walk is a highlight, and it’s the final weekend of Restaurant Week, too, which is a plus.”

Another plus is that outer space theme, which just begs for visitors to show up in “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” gear. We hear someone very close to the festival might show up as Chewbacca, which is a good choice. All that fur offers protection from the winter chill. Just stay away from any Princess Leia in a gold bikini outfits. We wouldn’t want you going home with frostbite!

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

