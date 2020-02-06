Snyder: City's Snow Daze Festival ready to blast off

Saturday’s weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 30s and perhaps a bit of precipitation.
You might not think such a forecast in February calls for a celebration, but, then, you’re not organizing the city of Kenosha’s Snow Daze Festival.
Kris Kochman, Kenosha’s community relations liaison person (also known as the grand poobah of city-sponsored events), is thrilled to be looking forward to what she calls “a seasonal winter day.”
This is the seventh annual Snow Daze, and weather can have a huge effect on the outdoor festival, whose main attractions are ice sculptures.
In 2017, it was warm. Too warm for a festival built around ice. In true Snow Daze fashion, the show did go on, but it was a balmy 60 degrees, which quickly turned the ice sculptures into ice water.
2018 was a snowy day, which worked perfectly with the Winter Olympics theme, and even 2019’s “beach party” theme (to preview the city’s Tall Ships Festival) didn’t bring on another bout of freakishly warm temps.
This year, the theme is “Moonwalk,” to tie in with the 50th anniversary of NASA’s July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 moon landing. Sure, it’s halfway to the moon landing’s 51st anniversary, but who’s counting?
“Several sculptures play off that theme and incorporate stars and moons into the designs,” Kochman said. “I’m really excited to see everything.”
Ice sculptures!
The space theme will be used for the sculptures in Veterans Memorial Park, next to City Hall, and visitors can watch new sculptures being created.
“We’re starting a little later this year,” Kochman said — at 2 p.m., as opposed to noon — and “visitors who want to get an earlier start can watch the ice sculptures being set up in the park, starting around noon.”
One of the artists from Art Below Zero in Franksville will be creating an ice sculpture in the park, starting at 2 p.m.
There will also be about 45 ice sculptures throughout downtown.
“Those sculptures are sponsored by the local businesses and have a number of different themes,” she said.
Festivalgoers are also welcome to skate for free on the city’s ice rink in Veterans Park (with free skates available to borrow).
“It’s a popular day at the ice rink,” Kochman said.
It’s also a popular day to drink hot chocolate ... but when isn’t that popular? Visitors can enjoy free hot chocolate (while it lasts) thanks to volunteers from First United Methodist Church who will be working at the pop-up hot chocolate stand.
Mascots!
Another fun feature at Snow Daze each year is visits by local mascots. This year, King Elvis from the Kingfish will be there, along with Rudy the Red Bird from Gateway Technical College and Torchie from Carthage College — who’s known to be an enthusiastic ice skater. As for Ranger Bear from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside? Kochman hasn’t heard back yet. We suspect he may still be hibernating.
Overall, Kochman is “happy that so many people enjoy this festival and come out for it.”
When the city first started Snow Daze, she said, “Some people were not confident it would be a go. It succeeds because so many different businesses have bought into the idea. Having the sculpture walk is a highlight, and it’s the final weekend of Restaurant Week, too, which is a plus.”
Another plus is that outer space theme, which just begs for visitors to show up in “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” gear. We hear someone very close to the festival might show up as Chewbacca, which is a good choice. All that fur offers protection from the winter chill. Just stay away from any Princess Leia in a gold bikini outfits. We wouldn’t want you going home with frostbite!
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
