Snyder: Coping with Safer at Home orders: Readers weigh in on everything from party guests to birds' nests

Since March 20, we’ve been asking people “How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown?” at the end of my local columns.
It’s been 36 columns since then, and we can report: For the most part, people are using this time to tackle big projects at home, discover new passions or bread-baking and puzzle-solving and, generally, putting me to shame:
Party time!
She was wrong.
“We’ve been staying very much at home,” she said of herself and her husband. “I thought it would be a low-key birthday, but my kids gave me a party.”
First, her children “taught me how to use Zoom,” she reports.
For her birthday, 15 family members joined an online Zoom gathering — including her children, their spouses and her grandchildren, logging on from places in Wisconsin, Idaho and Florida.
“They asked me if I had received my gifts,” Bonini said. “So I went on the porch and found three boxes.”
Box No. 1 was labeled “birthday treats” and contained kolaches (“just like my grandma used to make”) from a Fort Worth, Texas, bakery. Box No. 2 had birthday streamers, balloons and other party favors, and box No. 3 said “party guests.”
“My kids had taken photos of themselves and had those headshots put on sticks,” Bonini said. “Now everyone was here for the party.”
That party “turned out to be one of my best birthdays, despite the virus. It was a wonderful day,” said Bonini, who I could hear smiling over the phone. And with only “virtual” guests attending, she didn’t even have to share those kolaches.
Cooking, fluting, playing
Nancy Mathews reports “doing a lot of cooking. I collect cookbooks and have challenged myself and my husband to cook a new recipe out of a cookbook which has rarely (or never!) been used.”
Her efforts have included “fixing good old-fashioned comfort food from church cookbooks.”
However, they also “take one night off a week from cooking and support a different local restaurant each week, getting dinner through delivery or carryout.”
How else does Mathews fill her days? “Watching old movies on TCM, gardening (when weather permits), reading, logging miles on the treadmill, connecting with friends and family virtually, cleaning closets, teaching my Sunday School class via Zoom, trying (pretty unsuccessfully at this point) to teach myself to play the flute and (wasting) hours playing games on my phone. Never a dull moment!” I’m glad she added that part about wasting some time because that’s a very full list of accomplishments. As a flute player for close to 50 years, I urge her to stick with it. Once you get the embouchure right, it’s full speed ahead.
Never being bored
Marion Milkie — never one to sit still — starts her day by “flipping the coffee pot on, going to the porch and grabbing the Kenosha News to read.” Good start, Marion!
She, too, “loves to cook and bake” and, when deciding what to make for dinner, “checks the freezer first, then Pinterest comes to mind — always good ideas there.”
Milkie also keeps up with her workouts.
“I feel lucky being a member of Kenosha Jazzercise Fitness for many years,” she said.
While the in-person workout classes are on hold, the local Jazzercise Center is livestreaming classes for members.
“I do livestream in my living room from our center here in Kenosha, and we have Jazzercise On Demand classes from California” through the fitness company.
After all that exercising, “I then go to town cleaning out things I do not need” and spent a recent “beautiful Sunday” cleaning her garage floor.
Overall, she sums up the obvious: “Needless to say, I do not get bored.”
For the birds
At the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, spring is popping up all over.
As are the bluebirds.
Pringle Naturalist Elizabeth Alvey sent along something to make us smile: A photo of the first Eastern Bluebird egg spotted this season in the park.
See? Even the bluebirds are staying busy and being productive during this pandemic. Those birds also have great timing; this week’s themed activities at Pringle revolve around birds. For details, go to www.pringlenc.org/flowers-trails.
Thanks to everyone for sharing their coping skills and generally putting me to shame (my own closet was just declared a federal disaster area). I hope you all get outside and enjoy our local parks and help out local businesses with take-out orders and other purchases. Like all of us, I look forward to the time — very soon, please — when “normal” doesn’t seem like it was long ago. Stay strong, folks.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during
