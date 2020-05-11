Snyder: Coping with Safer at Home orders: Readers weigh in on everything from party guests to birds' nests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since March 20, we’ve been asking people “How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown?” at the end of my local columns.

It’s been 36 columns since then, and we can report: For the most part, people are using this time to tackle big projects at home, discover new passions or bread-baking and puzzle-solving and, generally, putting me to shame:

Party time!

She was wrong.

“We’ve been staying very much at home,” she said of herself and her husband. “I thought it would be a low-key birthday, but my kids gave me a party.”

First, her children “taught me how to use Zoom,” she reports.

For her birthday, 15 family members joined an online Zoom gathering — including her children, their spouses and her grandchildren, logging on from places in Wisconsin, Idaho and Florida.

“They asked me if I had received my gifts,” Bonini said. “So I went on the porch and found three boxes.”

Box No. 1 was labeled “birthday treats” and contained kolaches (“just like my grandma used to make”) from a Fort Worth, Texas, bakery. Box No. 2 had birthday streamers, balloons and other party favors, and box No. 3 said “party guests.”