Snyder: Coping with Safer at Home: Readers weigh in on everything from rhubarb to bird watching

“After a few days, I realized I needed more! I applied to Kindred Kitties to volunteer as a foster. Luckily within a week or two, they had a bonded pair of orange tabbies who were in need of a foster.

“The antics of Pumpkin and Hobbs are helping to maintain balance and keeping me from climbing the walls. Once the Safer at Home is lifted to a reasonable level, I will help transport them to their new forever home in Virginia.” Thanks, Linda, for reminding us it’s a great time to foster and/or adopt animals and plan some future adventures.

Christine Canavan wrote in to tell me how much she, too, enjoys “The Great British Baking Show.” (A favorite at my home during this shutdown.) At her home, they are also binge watching the series “Witcher,” “Shetland” (another favorite of mine), “Goliath” and “Discovery of Witches.”

However, sitting still is not her style. She reports: “We spend most of our hours preparing my new camper van for the road. Loads of sore muscles!! And my friend and I have cleansed our file cabinets and many chores like that. Big breath ... orderly files at last.” A new camper van is just the perfect excuse to get busy planning road trips.