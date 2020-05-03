Snyder: Coping with Safer at Home: Readers weigh in on everything from rhubarb to bird watching

Since March 20, we’ve been asking people “How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown?” at the end of my local columns.
Well, it’s been 30 columns since then, and we can report: For the most part, people are doing pretty well.
Readers have told me about family game nights and Zoom sing-alongs. One woman said she and her husband enjoy this daily routine: “We have breakfast and then play gin rummy. Later, after supper, we play Sequence. We are keeping ourselves busy and keeping our minds alert, and I also do a lot of baking.” She also mentioned that her daily routine starts with reading the Kenosha News, and we certainly thank her for that support.
Baking is a popular pastime during this shutdown, when people are home a lot more than usual. A caller who lives on Kenosha’s northside said she’s looking forward to fresh rhubarb for her baking projects.
Andy Cross — who describes himself as “living on “Lincoln Road on the south side” — emailed in late April to say he’s coping with “a LOT of take-out food and the remaining leftovers. French fries with breakfast? Absolutely! Also, I don’t care that it’s 42 degrees and cloudy ... I’m getting out in that garden today to do something ... anything!” You are also keeping your sense of humor, Andy. Good job!
Other readers are looking to nature for some smiles: Bob Babcock reported on April 26 that “I know I am not the first, but I do have a robin in my yard” on the north side of Kenosha. Robins are always a good sign!
Likewise, Len Iaquinta and Dan Simoneau reported spotting a Western Tanager in their south side Kenosha yard. “Dan looked this up and said only eight or nine or so were spotted in Wisconsin last year,” Iaquinta said. “It was eating seeds among the goldfinches in our yard. I’m guessing that the reduced human activity and pollution might make for some interesting sightings.”
Linda Spaulding really puts me to shame, telling us, “Early on during the Safer at Home order, I was climbing the walls!”
She goes on to explain: “I had recently returned from a five-week vacation to Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and a very short visit to American Samoa. My time in American Samoa was spent in isolation/quarantine because I had been in a country with active coronavirus cases. American Samoa should have been the high point of the trip because the purpose of the entire trip was to visit the National Park of American Samoa. However, that did not happen.
“Bottom line, I returned to Kenosha on March 4. Spent a little over a week recovering from the multiple time zone changes and the mental exhaustion from the isolation/quarantine. I was ready to get back to ‘normal life’ when we started Safer at Home.
“After a few days, I realized I needed more! I applied to Kindred Kitties to volunteer as a foster. Luckily within a week or two, they had a bonded pair of orange tabbies who were in need of a foster.
“The antics of Pumpkin and Hobbs are helping to maintain balance and keeping me from climbing the walls. Once the Safer at Home is lifted to a reasonable level, I will help transport them to their new forever home in Virginia.” Thanks, Linda, for reminding us it’s a great time to foster and/or adopt animals and plan some future adventures.
Christine Canavan wrote in to tell me how much she, too, enjoys “The Great British Baking Show.” (A favorite at my home during this shutdown.) At her home, they are also binge watching the series “Witcher,” “Shetland” (another favorite of mine), “Goliath” and “Discovery of Witches.”
However, sitting still is not her style. She reports: “We spend most of our hours preparing my new camper van for the road. Loads of sore muscles!! And my friend and I have cleansed our file cabinets and many chores like that. Big breath ... orderly files at last.” A new camper van is just the perfect excuse to get busy planning road trips.
Of course, it’s not all bread baking and cat fostering. A reader sent this email on Friday: “Coping? Not well! Personally, I hate being under virtual house arrest! And would defy the governor if there were anything open to go to! Also, like the governor, the country executive and the mayor, I have a steady income. Unlike them, I care about those who do not have an income and the shuttered businesses they used to work for.”
He goes on to say, “We had the shutdown to bend the curve. Well, it’s been bent. It’s time to get the economy going again — and people back to work!” I hope this reader gets outside and enjoys our local parks and lakefront and helps out local businesses with take-out orders and other purchases. And, like all of us, I look forward to the time — very soon, please — when “normal” doesn’t seem like it was long ago. Stay strong, folks.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
