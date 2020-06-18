Snyder: Corona-speak: Virus leads to new slang terms

We’ve all heard by now about the “COVID-15,” a twist on the famous “Freshman 15” joke about first-year college weight gain, but this coronavirus pandemic has given us all sorts of new terminology.
Let’s celebrate this week’s TGIF with some COVID-19 slang:
Zoom Rage — I witnessed this firsthand last week, when my husband, Rex, raged at his laptop when Zoom cut him off after 40 minutes, just as he was about to make a clever remark during a meeting. Instead, he cursed at the now-blank screen.
Sanitation engineer — The person in your life (it could be you) who can’t stop sanitizing everything.
Brady Bunching — How you see your family members now, in blocks on a Zoom screen.
Zoom grooming — The practice of looking presentable from the waist up for those Zoom meetings.
Moneyball — First coined several years ago about an analytical approach to assembling a low-cost baseball team roster, the term now refers to how Major League Baseball has thoroughly screwed up its chance to look good and get back to playing this summer. Instead, the owners and players, by publicly bickering over money while millions struggle to pay for rent and food, couldn’t look worse if they ripped masks off nurses in emergency rooms.
COVID criers — A modern variation of the town crier, this is your friend/relative/co-worker who rushes to post (and comment on) the latest coronavirus news, whether it’s true or not.
“Bubble worthy” — Fans of “Seinfeld” may remember Elaine pondering whether the new man in her life was “sponge worthy.” In the U.K., people have been told they can form quarantine “bubbles” to intimately connect with others.
Mask shaming — Yelling at people who aren’t wearing face masks in public spaces. The flip side is the unmasked people who glare at those of us who are wearing masks.
‘Staycation’ expands
This summer is likely to feature more backyard fun in the absence of trips to theme parks, public swimming pools and church festivals. We have a whole COVID-19 world of staycations:
Aaaayyyy-cation: Driving to Milwaukee to find the statue of the Fonz. Bonus: You don’t have to socially distance from a bronze Henry Winkler.
Bey-cation: Spending your summer listening to Beyonce tunes instead of seeing her perform at Coachella.
Clay-cation: Using your time at home to take up pottery. (You can order grab-n-go pottery kits from Alpaca Pottery.)
Day-cation: Planning some fun day trips this summer. Being stuck closer to home is a great excuse to explore Wisconsin.
Fay Wray-cation: Creating your own classic movie festival by watching the original “King Kong.” Add some popcorn and project it outside on your garage for an at-home drive-in theater night.
Gray-cation: Letting your natural hair color (even if it’s silver) shine through.
Hey-cation: Taking this time to walk around your neighborhood and say “hey” to folks you don’t know or haven’t seen in awhile. Pull up a lawn chair and enjoy some social distanced driveway happy hours.
Jay-cation: Killing some brain cells by wondering how former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is doing now that his marriage broke up.
Lei-cation: Can’t swing a trip to Hawaii? Have a home luau complete with tropical drinks, leis and plenty of pineapple.
May-cation: Feeling done in the dumps? Remind yourself that you survived May, which was truly an awful month. Things can only get better!
Pray-cation: If appealing to a higher power makes you feel better, go for it. And if praying for a vaccine can push that project along faster, the world will thank you.
Ray-cation: Ray Charles wrote some 200 songs over his lifetime. Surely you can find some that take you to a happy place. We’re partial to “Georgia on My Mind” and “You are My Sunshine,” but “Hit the Road Jack” will do in a pinch, too.
UV rays-cation: This is a friendly reminder to wear your sunscreen. Those ultraviolet rays are damaging to your skin.
Weigh-cation: Times have been tough, so go ahead and enjoy a summer filled with ice cream. You deserve it. Come September, we’ll all start our diets again. Now go forth and enjoy your Rocky Road.
Yay-cation: When this is all over — and we can go back to traditional summer pleasures like trying to see the band over the heads of the people crowding in front of you at the Miller Lite Oasis — let’s take a deep breath and yell “Yay! We survived the COVID-19 Summer.”
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
What will you miss this summer, during the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.