Snyder: Corona-speak: Virus leads to new slang terms

We’ve all heard by now about the “COVID-15,” a twist on the famous “Freshman 15” joke about first-year college weight gain, but this coronavirus pandemic has given us all sorts of new terminology.

Let’s celebrate this week’s TGIF with some COVID-19 slang:

Zoom Rage — I witnessed this firsthand last week, when my husband, Rex, raged at his laptop when Zoom cut him off after 40 minutes, just as he was about to make a clever remark during a meeting. Instead, he cursed at the now-blank screen.

Sanitation engineer — The person in your life (it could be you) who can’t stop sanitizing everything.

Brady Bunching — How you see your family members now, in blocks on a Zoom screen.

Zoom grooming — The practice of looking presentable from the waist up for those Zoom meetings.