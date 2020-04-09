Snyder: Coronavirus can't stop these runners

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite not being able to go out for a fish fry or catch a new flick in an actual movie theater.
While you order takeout from one of our fine eating establishments and get ready to stream something from Disney+ or HBO (yes, there are free streaming options from the premium cable network), we offer the second installment of our long-running series “Good News During Bad Times”:
Run, Dom, run!
Lifelong Kenosha resident Dominic Ruffalo is a dedicated runner.
Seriously dedicated.
So dedicated that the coronavirus shutdown can’t slow him down.
The 16th District alderman, who ran his 200th marathon last spring, likes to have a “carrot” — in the form of an upcoming race — to keep him motivated to train.
Unfortunately, none of the upcoming races are happening now.
“We were all set to go to Tennessee for a 100K race, but it was canceled like all the other races,” he said. “We had been training for it and were all set.”
That 100K (or 62-mile) Tennessee event is called a “pistol” race. Ruffalo and two running buddies created their own version on the Kenosha County Bike Trail. They called it the Squirt Gun Challenge 2020.
“We were all in shape for the race,” Ruffalo said, “so I said, ‘Let’s do something.’ When I thought of the pistol race, the first thing that came to my mind was a squirt gun.”
For the Squirt Gun Challenge, Ruffalo and Doug Wilagate ran 62 miles on the bike trail on April 3. (A third runner had to work that day and missed the event.)
The two runners started from the Kenosha Running Company store, 1706 22nd Ave. They marked off a course with flags set 2.5 miles north and south of their position.
They ran this 5-mile course, back and forth, for 16 hours and 44 minutes. To keep track of the laps, they moved pegs on a cribbage board.
“We made it fun,” Ruffalo said. “We made a plaque for the race, and we made name tags.”
They started running at 6:30 a.m. “and we kept at it, all day and part of the night,” he said. “We didn’t want to waste all that training.”
Ruffalo — who estimates he has run more than 59,000 miles so far, or more than twice around the world — is looking ahead to creating more off-the-cuff racing events to keep himself motivated to train.
“I’m a marathon runner, and I’m trying to make the best of it,” he said. “The summer solstice is coming up; maybe we’ll set a race around that date.”
If Ruffalo is thinking about it now, you can bet he’ll be out and running his solstice race come June 20.
Until then, wash your hands, lace up your sneakers and ... run, Dom, run.
These photos have been featured on the Good Morning page (A2) of the print edition of the Kenosha News throughout the month of March 2020.
