Snyder: Coronavirus can't stop these runners

“We were all in shape for the race,” Ruffalo said, “so I said, ‘Let’s do something.’ When I thought of the pistol race, the first thing that came to my mind was a squirt gun.”

For the Squirt Gun Challenge, Ruffalo and Doug Wilagate ran 62 miles on the bike trail on April 3. (A third runner had to work that day and missed the event.)

The two runners started from the Kenosha Running Company store, 1706 22nd Ave. They marked off a course with flags set 2.5 miles north and south of their position.

They ran this 5-mile course, back and forth, for 16 hours and 44 minutes. To keep track of the laps, they moved pegs on a cribbage board.

“We made it fun,” Ruffalo said. “We made a plaque for the race, and we made name tags.”

They started running at 6:30 a.m. “and we kept at it, all day and part of the night,” he said. “We didn’t want to waste all that training.”

Ruffalo — who estimates he has run more than 59,000 miles so far, or more than twice around the world — is looking ahead to creating more off-the-cuff racing events to keep himself motivated to train.