Snyder: Coronavirus drags me into 21st century

“I’m a greyhound adopter, not an early adopter.”

That’s how I’ve always explained my aversion to new technology.

I am not a complete Luddite — I use a Google Pixel 3 smartphone and have a Chromebook.

But I also still have a landline at home and a cable TV subscription, and I read newspapers, books and magazines in their native, non-digital form.

My husband, Rex, and I continue to be one of the few households who have never had a Netflix account ... not even one we’re stealing, I mean sharing, with relatives.

After a few glasses of wine, I might even confess that I — gasp — still write checks to pay bills. I’ve never downloaded music, sent a tweet or watched a TikTok video. And Instagram? I don’t even go on Facebook that often, so I really can’t add another social media account. (Not with all those checks to write and books to read!)

But like so much of our everyday lives that has been disrupted by the coronavirus, I am being forced to adapt to what once seemed unthinkable. I’m learning how to Zoom — after it was explained to me that it’s a video conferencing tool and not the ‘70s PBS kids show — and am even streaming online content.