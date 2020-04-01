Snyder: Coronavirus drags me into 21st century

“I’m a greyhound adopter, not an early adopter.”
That’s how I’ve always explained my aversion to new technology.
I am not a complete Luddite — I use a Google Pixel 3 smartphone and have a Chromebook.
But I also still have a landline at home and a cable TV subscription, and I read newspapers, books and magazines in their native, non-digital form.
My husband, Rex, and I continue to be one of the few households who have never had a Netflix account ... not even one we’re stealing, I mean sharing, with relatives.
After a few glasses of wine, I might even confess that I — gasp — still write checks to pay bills. I’ve never downloaded music, sent a tweet or watched a TikTok video. And Instagram? I don’t even go on Facebook that often, so I really can’t add another social media account. (Not with all those checks to write and books to read!)
But like so much of our everyday lives that has been disrupted by the coronavirus, I am being forced to adapt to what once seemed unthinkable. I’m learning how to Zoom — after it was explained to me that it’s a video conferencing tool and not the ‘70s PBS kids show — and am even streaming online content.
When our local Jazzercise classes were forced to stop, they gave all the members 60 days of free Jazzercise OnDemand access. Surprisingly, I have been able to stream the classes from my laptop to a smart TV in our living room. By rolling up the rug and shoving the couch over, I now have a home exercise “studio.”
Similarly, Rex signed up for 30 days of free CBS All Access in order to watch the new “Star Trek: Picard” new series.
That proves there are things even a worldwide pandemic can’t defeat. Namely, my need to stay active (and my dread of doing it without the structure of Jazzercise classes) and Rex’s extreme love of all things “Star Trek” — and free offers. He swears he’ll cancel before he has to start paying.
Virtual directing
I’m not alone in venturing into this foreign world of streaming and Zooming.
Julie Seidl, who is directing “Beauty and the Beast” at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, is currently in limbo, waiting to hear if the show will, indeed, go on sometime next month.
“We have started virtual rehearsals for vocals and dialogue,” she said Tuesday, “and the kids are reviewing the dance numbers with video footage of our rehearsals. Never in my lifetime would I think I’d be directing from a computer!”
She credits her “amazing team with a variety of strengths, one of which is technology. I’m so blessed because anything past turning the computer on is out of my comfort zone.”
Hang in there, Julie, and we’ll get through this together. In the meantime, you can check on “Beauty and the Beast” and other area events on Page D1 in today’s Kenosha News.
As for the top of this column, when I said I’m a greyhound adopter, that’s been true for the past 29 years. Lucky for me, our current retired racers, Ruby and Seamus, are low tech and love me even if I can’t quite master life in this 21st century. Just slow down a second, I’m getting there.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.