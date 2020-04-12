Snyder: Coronavirus relief: Online laughs and local baseball

Carthage College’s Merely Players — a student improv comedy group that formed in 1993 and is one of the oldest collegiate improv groups in Wisconsin — isn’t letting a little thing like a campus-wide shutdown stop them from being creative.
The student organization is meeting once a week through video conferencing to perform for the Carthage community and the general public.
In improv comedy, the sketches are made up on the spot, making each performance unique.
The performances — dubbed “SkypeProv” — can be viewed for free on YouTube using this long link, www.youtube.com/channel/UCJrQI8aA9UYOrX7KFaxfxUw/featured. Or, if you don’t want to type all of that, just go to YouTube and type “Carthage College Merely Players” into the search line.
“YouTube is a great platform to bring improv to everyone. If you can’t necessarily come to our shows, you can watch us anytime from anywhere in the world,” said Merely Players member Becca Robertson. She adds that “people could use some humor right now.”
Amen to that, Becca.
It will be interesting to see how the online version of Merely Players handles improv “games,” which rely on suggestions from audience members to keep the action going. You can try shouting very loudly at your screen, but I doubt they would be able to hear you. Sort of like shouting at people who don’t speak your language, as if hearing “Where is the bathroom?” yelled really loudly and slowly would suddenly make one able to understand that phrase in any language.
Check YouTube frequently when you’re looking for a laugh. The Merely Players said they will post new videos several times a week.
Play ball ... someday!
We’re looking for signs that better days are just ahead.
Which brings us to the Kenosha Kingfish.
While the sports world is on hold during the corornavirus shutdown, we can dream of watching our local baseball team at Simmons Field.
To get us thinking about opening day, the Kingfish are offering a ticket package with the United Way of Kenosha County.
The $10 deal includes a ticket to the Kingfish 2020 season home opener and a Kingfish 2020 season hat. As a bonus, $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to the United Way of Kenosha County COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
“We have to stay optimistic and support each other during this time of uncertainty,” said Doug Gole, the Kingfish general manager. “Baseball will be back, and we’re looking forward to warm summer nights, cold drinks and baseball, but right now our community needs us to aid the challenges being encountered.”
The COVID-19 fund was established to help local nonprofits. All of the funds raised will be distributed through grants to nonprofit programs.
How to buy it: Go to Kingfishtickets.com and select “Feature Items” to purchase this special “Hopening Day Ticket Package.” A voucher will be mailed out, and the hats will be available at that game. Note: Ticket vouchers must be redeemed in-person at the Kingfish ticket office, 7817 Sheridan Road, when it reopens.
