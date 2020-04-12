Snyder: Coronavirus relief: Online laughs and local baseball

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carthage College’s Merely Players — a student improv comedy group that formed in 1993 and is one of the oldest collegiate improv groups in Wisconsin — isn’t letting a little thing like a campus-wide shutdown stop them from being creative.

The student organization is meeting once a week through video conferencing to perform for the Carthage community and the general public.

In improv comedy, the sketches are made up on the spot, making each performance unique.

The performances — dubbed “SkypeProv” — can be viewed for free on YouTube using this long link, www.youtube.com/channel/UCJrQI8aA9UYOrX7KFaxfxUw/featured. Or, if you don’t want to type all of that, just go to YouTube and type “Carthage College Merely Players” into the search line.

“YouTube is a great platform to bring improv to everyone. If you can’t necessarily come to our shows, you can watch us anytime from anywhere in the world,” said Merely Players member Becca Robertson. She adds that “people could use some humor right now.”

Amen to that, Becca.