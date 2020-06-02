Snyder: Double the fun with Northside Library

People in the community, she said, “rely on us to bridge the digital divide — a problem still very prevalent in the Kenosha community. We are working to turn our outreach vehicles into mobile hot spots, allowing us to drive into communities and provide a few hours of free Wi-Fi for residents who come to the Wi-Fi stops.”

Before opening the library doors to the public for full access, Cummings, said, they have to consider that the library not only “sends merchandise out, like retail, but we also bring it back in and then lend it out again.”

“The library is in a unique position where our in-house resources like our computers, meeting rooms, copiers, scanners, Digital Media Lab and Post Production Studio are all shared resources,” she said. “We take the safety of our staff and community very seriously, and so we need to continue monitoring and coming up with the safest solutions for everyone.”

Until then, we’ll keep checking out library books and DVDs and waiting for the day we can get back inside, wander among the stacks, listen to the sounds of kids laughing along to a program and ask the librarian for help in finding that elusive copy of “Longmire: Season 6.” Seriously, I’ve had that on hold for weeks. If you’ve got it at home, please return it!

