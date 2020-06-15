Snyder: Downtown blooming again this summer

“She’s a big advocate of salvaging the flowers project,” Robinson said of Caravati.

That’s no surprise; her business is a botanical boutique featuring an array of indoor plants, along with products for indoor gardening.

The flowers were purchased as usual from Burr Oaks in Somers, but instead of creating the baskets, volunteers worked together on June 1 to plant the flowers into planters.

“We bought planters, fertilizer and soil, and Maria got a group together to fill 60 planters,” Robinson said. “We also gave some plants to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church for their downtown garden.”

The biggest expense for the flower baskets, Robinson said, is the season-long watering and fertilizing. Those duties will be taken over by volunteers and the local businesses that are displaying the planters. Also, the Four Seasons Garden Club donated money for the pots; Caravati donated some flowers; and MT Services, a Twin Lakes lawn care company, donated fertilizer.

A hopeful sign

Flowers have been blooming on Kenosha’s downtown streets since the late 1980s, but there’s never been a summer like this one, happening during a global pandemic that forced so many businesses to shut their doors, at least temporarily.