Snyder: Drive on in for movies and memories

Double features have included crowd pleasers like “Jurassic Park” and nostalgic comedies including Adam Sandler’s “Billy Madison” and the Chris Farley/David Spade classic “Tommy Boy.”

But the crowds haven’t shown up just to see films they can watch on cable. They are there to enjoy some time outside watching a movie on a giant screen — an experience that didn’t seem so special until it wasn’t possible to do.

And that, for many, is worth the $12 admission ($6 for senior citizens and children, free for kids age 3 and younger).

The theater is operating under coronavirus rules: Only 350 cars are allowed each night, instead of the 750 capacity; no pets are allowed for now; concessions are sold by delivery service. Restrooms are open; however, you must wear a mask to use one (don’t worry if you forgot yours at home; they’re handing out free disposable masks).

The best advice is to get there early; because of the limited capacity, cars have been lining up hours before opening time to grab a spot.