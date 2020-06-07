Snyder: Enjoy Liz's Book Club's readers' picks for 2020

"'The Eye of The Needle' by Ken Follet is another highly plausible thriller, about a German spy in London during World War II and his mission to find out where the allies will attack France. 'Die Nadel,' the Needle, uses his stiletto to silence anyone who sees his face and is so clever, so smart that it seems he will complete his mission and tell Hitler that the invasion will take place at Normandy.

"Last, I have often wondered if your readers took advantage of the books suggested by your other loyal readers. So, I decided to read three books that were suggested. I read 'Hillbilly Elegy' by J.D. Vance. What struck me was Vance, pushed by the tough love of a grandmother, was able to escape what he calls the 'social rot' of the environment he grew up in that usually swallows people up and does not let them escape. Vance questions the responsibility of his family and people for their own misfortune. It is a segment of society most us are not familiar with. A revealing read.

"The second recommended book I read was 'Ordinary Grace' by William Kent Krueger. The book captures an era I grew up in, captures the values and mores of that era. It is a murder mystery with well-developed characters that remind you of someone you know and the 'ordinary grace' delivered by many of the characters will linger with you.