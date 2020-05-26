Snyder: Enjoying some 'irrational exuberance' in the time of COVID-19

With the dog park reopening and the Biergarten in “Pets” also open Saturday and Sunday, Kenosha’s most popular park was in full summer mode for the holiday weekend.

While it’s wonderful to see so many people out and about, this summer will not be like any other Wisconsin summer. We still have the coronavirus, and the best way to avoid becoming sick — or spreading it to other people — is by avoiding close contact with people outside of your household.

That means sitting at least 6 feet away from other groups at the Biergarten and other venues and, when you’re in close quarters, pop on a face mask. It’s not a political statement but a simple way of being safer. I wear one, which I keep in my car, any time I go inside a store; if I’m out walking my dogs and can keep my distance, I don’t. Simple as that.

Eating out again

It’s funny how irrational exuberance can hit you in the most unlikely of places.

Saturday evening, my husband, Rex, and I were driving back from Sheboygan when we passed a restaurant with a sign outside saying “Now Open.” It’s what they call a “family restaurant.” I would liken it to a locally owned Denny’s, with a large, varied menu.