Snyder: Enjoying some 'irrational exuberance' in the time of COVID-19

This past weekend — with its summer weather and crowded parks and beaches — got me thinking of Alan Greenspan.
Not that I associate fun in the sun with the former Federal Reserve Board chairman, though for all we know, the man enjoys a vigorous game of beach volleyball every sunny day.
It’s his phrase “irrational exuberance” that sprang to mind when I strolled along the Kenosha marina Sunday, filled with smiling dog walkers and kids running into the surf at nearby Eichelman Park Beach.
Greenspan, who coined the phrase in a Dec. 5, 1996, televised speech about the dot-com Stock Market bubble of the 1990s, was warning about investors running up stock prices and unduly escalating asset values. It’s also an illustration on how economists can turn a lovely word like “exuberance” into a dry treatise on the dangers of being overly optimistic. I hope this isn’t Greenspan’s cocktail party talk!
Still, there’s wisdom in wanting to put the brakes on irrational exuberance when it comes to COVID-19 and all those summertime good vibrations.
Because we wait so long for summer to arrive in Wisconsin, the moment we sense it’s safe to head for the beach without bringing along a parka “just in case,” we do it. Same goes for our many parks. If you doubt it, try nabbing a parking spot at Silver Lake Park’s beach area on a gorgeous summer day; same goes for Petrifying Springs Park.
With the dog park reopening and the Biergarten in “Pets” also open Saturday and Sunday, Kenosha’s most popular park was in full summer mode for the holiday weekend.
While it’s wonderful to see so many people out and about, this summer will not be like any other Wisconsin summer. We still have the coronavirus, and the best way to avoid becoming sick — or spreading it to other people — is by avoiding close contact with people outside of your household.
That means sitting at least 6 feet away from other groups at the Biergarten and other venues and, when you’re in close quarters, pop on a face mask. It’s not a political statement but a simple way of being safer. I wear one, which I keep in my car, any time I go inside a store; if I’m out walking my dogs and can keep my distance, I don’t. Simple as that.
Eating out again
It’s funny how irrational exuberance can hit you in the most unlikely of places.
Saturday evening, my husband, Rex, and I were driving back from Sheboygan when we passed a restaurant with a sign outside saying “Now Open.” It’s what they call a “family restaurant.” I would liken it to a locally owned Denny’s, with a large, varied menu.
It was also spacious; though it was busy, we never felt crowded. Tables were spaced apart, and we sat in a booth with a tall barrier between us and the next party. Our waitress wore a mask and brought silverware and paper placemats to the wiped-down table. If you wanted any condiments, she would bring those, too.
We ordered and, after she took our menus, we immediately used hand sanitizer. (That’s always a good practice, even before COVID-19. Menus are the germiest thing at a restaurant.)
Though it wasn’t a fancy meal, it felt sweet — and not only because my shrimp basket special came with free ice cream.
The simple act of eating inside a restaurant, which will become more commonplace as local restaurants continue opening up, left us feeling a bit, shall we say, exuberant.
When we got back in our car, we again used hand sanitizer. We might have been exuberant, but we’re still trying to stay safe.
Enjoy summer. Get outside. Bring a mask with you. Practice your social distancing. Always take the free ice cream. And wash your hands!
