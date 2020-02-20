Snyder: Every vote counts at the Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off

While the rest of the nation is focused on the presidential election primary season, we here in Kenosha keep our priorities in order.
That means campaigning for the most votes ... in pizza.
That’s right: Pizza.
Pizza is serious stuff in this area. To be declared “the best pizza in Kenosha” is on a level with — or just above — winning your political party’s nomination.
People who have no opinion on who should occupy the White House will not hesitate to tell you why their favorite pizza joint is the best pizza joint.
You can join them at the Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off on Sunday. The Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club is again hosting this popular event in the Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau. While you’re sampling the various pizzas, you can vote for your favorites in the People’s Choice Award contest.
I’m usually there as one of the “celebrity judges” — with the word “celebrity” being used very loosely in my case. My qualification is looking like someone who eats a lot of pizza. So true, so true.
Though I am bound by the Pizza Judge Code of Conduct not to divulge any judging secrets, I can offer some tips, inspired by primary season, for making the grade:
Good foundation: Like candidates who rely on a strong campaign organization, a solid crust — firm, crisp, not soggy — sets the tone for the whole slice.
Style counts: If I’ve learned anything from watching candidates on debate stages and at photo opps, it’s that looking good always helps. Pile on the toppings! (No one likes a skimpy slice.)
Pick a good running mate: Pizza harmony, like a winning political ticket, means combinations that work well together: sausage and mushrooms, cheese and pepperoni and — dare we say it? — ham and pineapple.
Super delegates: In the political world, these electors hold a lot of sway at political conventions. In the pizza world, “super” can mean only one thing: Lots of cheese.
Say cheese! Candidates smile for TV cameras, but here we mean “say cheese” in the America’s Dairyland sense. Remember: You can never have too much cheese on pizza. Did we mention that already?
Meet the judges
The judges for the Critics’ Choice Awards are veteran pizza expert Bill Lawrence from WLIP-AM 1050, with three rookies: Kenosha News reporter Heather Poyner, Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson and WISN-Channel 12 news producer Haley Egle.
We grilled the newbies for insight on their judging styles:
Q. Is this your first time as a professional pizza judge?
Poyner: Yes, it is.
Jacobson: Yes, but growing up in Kenosha, judging pizza seems to be a favorite pastime. When I had the county treasurers’ conference in Kenosha several years ago, it was funny to see the awe from my fellow treasurers when they saw the number and quality of pizza places we have in Kenosha. It reminded me that we shouldn’t take our pizza for granted. They all laughed when I wouldn’t tell them my favorite pizza and said it’s like picking a favorite child — so judging could be tough for me.
Egle: Yes, and I’m so excited for it!
Q. What do you like on your pizza?
Poyner: It depends on the pizza’s style and often the vendor. For example, with most thin-crust pizza, sausage and fresh — not canned, heaven forbid — mushrooms. At one place in town offering only thin crust, I’ll choose ham. I’m also a big fan of Margherita-style pizza — extra fresh garlic here! If I’m doing a stuffed pizza (from my own kitchen), the filling needs to be fresh spinach. And if it’s a sheet pizza with a bready crust, I’m going all cheese all the time.
Jacobson: I like a lot of different things on a pizza. My “go to” is pretty basic: thin crust with sausage and mushroom with a few chili flakes sprinkled on top. One of my favorite pizzas ever was one they made at Mangia a while back with garlic oil brushed on the crust, cheese, asparagus, truffle oil drizzled on top and a sunny-side-up egg in the middle. It’s been years, and I still dream of that pizza.
Egle: I typically like to order half sausage and half mushroom, black olive and onion.
Q. What do you avoid?
Poyner: I will avoid anchovies (a fairly sane move I’d say), but also any pizza that looks like an entire salad bar — too many vegetables sogs a good crust.
Jacobson: Not to be cliché, but I’m not a huge anchovy fan. Otherwise, I’m willing to try just about anything else!
Egle: Anything too “out there.” I’m more of a traditionalist.
Q. How are you preparing for the contest?
Poyner: No pizza the week before the judging — and maybe nothing with melted cheese at all! Before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, my calorie consumption will be low and dog walks up.
Jacobson: I’m having crazy pizza dreams — does that count as preparation? I’m really just reliving the best pizzas I’ve ever had and trying to figure out what made those particular pizzas so great that they stand out in my memory.
Egle: By not eating ANY pizza. I’m trying to keep a clear palette for the big event!
Q. Is being a pizza judge the pinnacle of your career?
Poyner: If not the pinnacle, perhaps the penultimate. It is an honor to have my taste buds enlisted to help crown our town’s next pizza royalty!
Jacobson: Since my everyday job has me collecting property taxes, I could see why many would think this was an improvement. Truth be told, I love working with the public so I think I’ll stick with my day job!
Egle: Absolutely! I can’t wait to add it to my resume.
‘Celebrity’ advice
As for Lawrence, I’ve judged pizzas with the radio host before. Usually, I would advise pizza bakers to pile on the meats. However, now that he’s trying to eat some vegetables, he may not actively avoid spinach before digging into a sausage/hamburger/bacon combo.
To everyone: Have fun, sample a pizza you’ve never tried before and keep plenty of napkins handy.
And here’s a bonus: Unlike the Iowa Caucus, we’ll actually get those pizza voting results in a timely manner. Dig in!
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.