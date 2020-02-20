Snyder: Every vote counts at the Great Kenosha Pizza Bake-Off

We grilled the newbies for insight on their judging styles:

Q. Is this your first time as a professional pizza judge?

Poyner: Yes, it is.

Jacobson: Yes, but growing up in Kenosha, judging pizza seems to be a favorite pastime. When I had the county treasurers’ conference in Kenosha several years ago, it was funny to see the awe from my fellow treasurers when they saw the number and quality of pizza places we have in Kenosha. It reminded me that we shouldn’t take our pizza for granted. They all laughed when I wouldn’t tell them my favorite pizza and said it’s like picking a favorite child — so judging could be tough for me.

Egle: Yes, and I’m so excited for it!

Q. What do you like on your pizza?