Snyder: Facebook group aims to show that Kenosha Cares

Brent Towle has a lot of new friends.
Thousands more — and counting.
He was searching for a way to help during the corornavirus pandemic. And he found it through social media.
Towle created the Facebook group Kenosha Cares as a way for area people to connect with each other and offer assistance.
“I was on Facebook and was seeing these posts all over the place, with people stressed out and having a sense of hopelessness,” he said.
To combat those feelings, he created the Facebook group on March 22.
He expected to attract a few hundred members “and within 12 hours,” he said “we had 300 people. It’s great to see people responding this way.” By today, he expects that number to be more than 2,500.
Towle, whose day job is in pest control and who plays the bodrán with The Kenowhere Kilts, believes Kenosha Cares has been so popular because “it’s a way for people to do something and to fight this invisible bogeyman.”
The purpose, he said, is not to post political statements — we certainly don’t need any more of that! — but to find solutions and share information.
Everyone is welcome to join; just go to www.facebook.com/groups/KenoshaCares and “like” the group.
Towle’s hope is that the group will help get personal protective equipment — including medical masks, n95 masks, hand sanitizer, germicides, hand wipes and more — to those who need it.
“We have re-homed dozens of boxes of masks and gloves,” Towle said.
Also, Andy Berg placed a donation box outside the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, at Entrance D. Other donation boxes are outside the Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.; St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4804 Seventh Ave.; Kiddie Kare A’Kademie, 9244 39th Ave.; Journey Church, 10700 75th St. (inside); and Bristol 45 Diner, 8321 200th Ave.
“People feel like finally they have some control,” Towle said. “Our goal is just to get people together — every political affiliation and all ages — to help each other.”
This effort is a reminder that social media can be a great way to connect with others and do something useful. And isn’t that better than posting another rant about how no one knows how to parallel park correctly?
Thanks, Brent, and everyone else who is involved with Kenosha Cares. Helping others is a great way to feel like you’re doing something, even if it feels like a small effort, to battle COVID-19.
As he said, we’re all in this together. And that’s how we’ll get through it.
