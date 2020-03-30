Snyder: Facebook group aims to show that Kenosha Cares

Brent Towle has a lot of new friends.

Thousands more — and counting.

He was searching for a way to help during the corornavirus pandemic. And he found it through social media.

Towle created the Facebook group Kenosha Cares as a way for area people to connect with each other and offer assistance.

“I was on Facebook and was seeing these posts all over the place, with people stressed out and having a sense of hopelessness,” he said.

To combat those feelings, he created the Facebook group on March 22.

He expected to attract a few hundred members “and within 12 hours,” he said “we had 300 people. It’s great to see people responding this way.” By today, he expects that number to be more than 2,500.

Towle, whose day job is in pest control and who plays the bodrán with The Kenowhere Kilts, believes Kenosha Cares has been so popular because “it’s a way for people to do something and to fight this invisible bogeyman.”

The purpose, he said, is not to post political statements — we certainly don’t need any more of that! — but to find solutions and share information.