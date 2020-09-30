Snyder: Fall fun: Sports on TV and pumpkin spice, too

There’s really no need to ask: Yes, I was ready for some football. (Thanks for asking, by the way.)
I’ve been holding my breath, wondering if the NFL season would implode just after it started. But here we are, looking ahead to a fourth week of games.
What’s even more fun? Both of our “local” teams — the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears — are 3-0 heading into this weekend. Sorry, Vikings fans, it’s been rough.
And that’s not all, folks.
Against all odds and common sense, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox are all playing this week in Major League Baseball’s postseason.
Here’s a bonus that even non-MLB fans can appreciate: The Brewers, by locking up one of the final two National League playoff spots (the St. Louis Cardinals took the other one), have set up a showdown with none other than our own Gavin Lux. Holy Bernie Brewer!
Lux, an Indian Trail graduate who was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, is a second baseman for the top-ranked Los Angeles Dodgers.
The expanded postseason format features eight teams in both the National and American League playing best-of-3 series in the Wild-Card round.
Baseball fans can enjoy a whopping eight games Wednesday and, possibly, another eight on Thursday. The Cubs host the Florida Marlins (1 p.m., ABC); the White Sox play at the Oakland A’s (2 p.m., ESPN); and Lux and the rest of the Dodgers host the Brewers at night (9 p.m., ESPN).
I wish the best for Lux — at least one home run in Game 1, please — though I can’t root against the Brewers. The Cubs and Brewers play again for sure Thursday (the Sox could, too, depending on what happens Wednesday) and maybe on Friday.
The NBA “bubble” worked beautifully, too, and the Finals start Wednesday night on ABC, but I’m still too depressed about the Milwaukee Bucks bowing out early to watch basketball. What will be interesting to see is how the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat play without a home-court advantage. Everyone’s equal in the Disney World “bubble” — though it does look like LeBron James got a FastPass to the Finals.
What’s amazing is how sports — which shut down completely in March and looked done for the year — have roared back into action, from high schools to the hallowed halls of Halas Hall.
What’s also amazing is how, when I’m watching Aaron Rodgers torch another defense or the Las Vegas Raiders surprise the New Orleans Saints, I forget for a moment that the West Coast is on fire, schools are closing all over, millions remain out of work and, oh yeah, we still have a raging deadly pandemic.
The other things we normally do to escape — live theater, concerts, new blockbuster movies — are mostly unavailable. But, hey, at least we have sports on TV. And that’s no small thing, coming at the tail end of a year that has already lasted three decades.
The Cream Puff beat
Not into sports of any type? Not to worry. This is a local column catering to everyone. Perhaps you can find your bliss with a Wisconsin State Fair Pumpkin Spice Cream Puff. Everyone’s a fan of cream puffs, right?
Yes, the Drive-Thru Cream Puffs are back!
After selling more than 15,000 cream puffs (and other treats) at Festival Foods here last month, State Fair officials are hosting an autumn-flavored cream puff event. Drivers can pick up the pumpkin spice puffs at State Fair Park in West Allis.
The Pumpkin Spice Cream Puff Drive-Thru is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (Oct. 1-3) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 4). The cost is $12 for a three-pack and $22 for a six-pack.
This seasonal treat is described by State Fair officials as “sweet whipped cream with our secret blend of fall flavors sandwiched between the flaky puffs you know and love.”
What are you most excited about this fall? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
