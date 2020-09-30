Snyder: Fall fun: Sports on TV and pumpkin spice, too

I wish the best for Lux — at least one home run in Game 1, please — though I can’t root against the Brewers. The Cubs and Brewers play again for sure Thursday (the Sox could, too, depending on what happens Wednesday) and maybe on Friday.

The NBA “bubble” worked beautifully, too, and the Finals start Wednesday night on ABC, but I’m still too depressed about the Milwaukee Bucks bowing out early to watch basketball. What will be interesting to see is how the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat play without a home-court advantage. Everyone’s equal in the Disney World “bubble” — though it does look like LeBron James got a FastPass to the Finals.

What’s amazing is how sports — which shut down completely in March and looked done for the year — have roared back into action, from high schools to the hallowed halls of Halas Hall.

What’s also amazing is how, when I’m watching Aaron Rodgers torch another defense or the Las Vegas Raiders surprise the New Orleans Saints, I forget for a moment that the West Coast is on fire, schools are closing all over, millions remain out of work and, oh yeah, we still have a raging deadly pandemic.