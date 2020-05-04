Snyder: From mascot to mask-ot: Kingfish masks support healthcare workers

As the weather heats up, he added, "People are ready to go out and have some fun, and our goal is to find ways to play. We're getting so many emails and Facebook messages from fans who are hoping the Kingfish have a season. We're all really trying to make it happen."

Lion unmasked

Of course, a mascot crush can be taken too far.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that thieves made off with a really big protective mask worn by one of the iconic lion statues who stand outside the Art Institute of Chicago.

Just 24 hours after the lion put on that mask, it was gone. (Don't fret, however; by Friday afternoon, that lion got a second mask, held on with cables that officials are hoping will make it tougher to steal.)

Good to know both the lions are once again sporting their masks. As for the thieves, police are looking for two men seen by a security guard climbing onto one of the statutes and cutting the mask from the lion's head.

The large-scale masks were installed Thursday to remind people to follow a statewide mandate that started Friday in Illinois, requiring people to wear masks in public places during the coronavirus crisis.