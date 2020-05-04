Snyder: From mascot to mask-ot: Kingfish masks support healthcare workers

While we anxiously await the end of this coronavirus pandemic, one thing holds steady: My love for mascots.
The cuddlier, the better.
And at the top of that heap is our own King Elvis, beloved mascot for the Kenosha Kingfish baseball team.
What's even better is when you can combine mascot love with a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 — and contribute to the Aurora Healthcare COVID-19 Foundation.
Our team — which is still awaiting word on its 2020 season — is selling Kingfish protective face masks through the team's website, kingfishbasball.com.
The cost is $12 for the masks, which are 100% polyester, with two layers of fabric and elastic ear straps. (Which is great for those of us who aren't great with tying things behind our head.)
The masks feature the team's King Elvis logo, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Aurora Health Care Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. As its name implies, the fund "supports Aurora's physicians, nurses and team members to help keep them safe." For more about the fund, go to www.aurorahealthcarefoundation.org.
A few things to note: The face masks will ship within 5-6 weeks from purchase and are not a medical device. The masks are reusable and can be hand washed in cold water.
While it's no substitute for an afternoon at Simmons Field — and you have to lower the mask to eat a bratwurst — it's way to show support for our local team with the added bonus of helping out the folks who are caring for people afflicted with the coronavirus. The mascot love is thrown in for free.
Hoping to play
Doug Gole, the Kingfish general manager, said the face mask project is just one of the special promotions the team has been doing.
"We've done a couple of packages, including a T-shirt and growler with local breweries, and an upcoming Mother's Day special, and Aurora is one of our founding partners," he said. "We had the chance to help a local charity and work with a great partner of ours."
Like a lot of industries, the Kingfish — and the Northwoods League in general — is awaiting word from the state government on when to move forward with the 2020 baseball season.
"The most recent 'Safer at Home' order goes until May 26, which was our home opener," he said, "so obviously the beginning of our season has been pushed back."
Gole remains hopeful the Kingfish will get to play at least a shortened season.
"Everyone really wants to play — the players, the coaches, the owners; they all want to get some playing time," he said. "We have to make sure we can keep everyone safe."
As the weather heats up, he added, "People are ready to go out and have some fun, and our goal is to find ways to play. We're getting so many emails and Facebook messages from fans who are hoping the Kingfish have a season. We're all really trying to make it happen."
Lion unmasked
Of course, a mascot crush can be taken too far.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that thieves made off with a really big protective mask worn by one of the iconic lion statues who stand outside the Art Institute of Chicago.
Just 24 hours after the lion put on that mask, it was gone. (Don't fret, however; by Friday afternoon, that lion got a second mask, held on with cables that officials are hoping will make it tougher to steal.)
Good to know both the lions are once again sporting their masks. As for the thieves, police are looking for two men seen by a security guard climbing onto one of the statutes and cutting the mask from the lion's head.
The large-scale masks were installed Thursday to remind people to follow a statewide mandate that started Friday in Illinois, requiring people to wear masks in public places during the coronavirus crisis.
This isn't the first time the art museum's mascots wore head gear: They sported Cubs caps in 2016 when the team won the World Series and Bears helmets before the team's two trips to the Super Bowl. And during the Christmas season each year, they wear wreaths.
That's what makes mascots so cool. When called upon, they don't hesitate to suit up ... or mask up.
