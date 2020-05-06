Snyder: Go ahead and dig in with a library 'To Go' order

"I'll have a large David Baldacci, with a side order of John Grisham and two J.K. Rowlings to go, please!"
That might not be exactly how you reserve items from the Kenosha Public Library system, but it's close.
Since reopening for curbside service on April 24, library staffers have been busy filling requests from folks eager to get more books, DVDs, games and other materials. In the first week of resumed library service, more than 8,600 items have been checked out.
A fun service they're offering is “KPL to Go.”
“Patrons can tell us what they like to read or a subject of interest, and we’ll fill a bag with 10 items we would recommend,” said Barbara Brattin, director of the Kenosha County Library System.
Because the library staff is only going inside the Southwest Library, any materials must come from that location. Also, the most popular books, movies, music, etc., are already checked out, meaning these "go" bags contain interesting finds from the back of the stacks.
"We have done over 500 'KPL to Go' bags, and the service has been a great success," said Brandi Cummings, the library's communications specialist. "I have filled a few bags myself, and it has been really fun getting to dig into the collection to find gems for people to take home."
Most of the "go" bags, she said, "have been put together by librarians, research and technology guides or early childhood literacy specialists."
What's in our bag
Being the adventurous type — especially when an adventure requires no actual physical risk — I signed up for two "KPL to Go" bags, one for me and one for my husband, Rex. I listed our interests as "smart, witty books" (me), British mysteries (me again), sci-fi (Rex), Nordic noir (Rex again) and Midwestern history, pre-World War II (yeah, that's Rex).
And then we waited a few days to see what our designated treasure hunter found for us.
Our collection was put together by a staffer named Stephanie and includes a couple sci-fi novels: "The Seep" by Chana Porter and "Agency" by best-selling author William Gibson.
The Nordic noir selection is "The Day is Dark" by Yrsa Sigurdardottir, aka "Iceland's crime queen." This is Rex's first Icelandic crime mystery — he's read Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish thrillers. With this book, he becomes a Nordic noir completist.
Other titles in our collection are "Devil Darling Spy" by Matt Killeen — tagline: "She's racing to stop the Nazis. But is she the hunter or the hunted?" — and the nonfiction book "We is Got Him: The Kidnapping That Changed America" by Carrie Hagen.
One book — "Ribbons of Scarlet: A novel of the French Revolution's Women" — was written by six women authors, each writing a chapter from the point of view of a different character.
Another selection is a collection of 20 crime stories called "Ten Year Stretch." According to the book jacket, contributors include "the legendary Maj Sjowall who, together with partner Per Wahloo, was the originator of Nordic noir." That puts it squarely in the Rex pile!
The only non-book items in our "KPL to Go" bag are DVDs of the New Zealand TV series "Top of the Lake" starring Elisabeth Moss as a police detective.
Taking a chance
While we dig into these library selections, we can keep in mind the best part of the "KPL to Go" service: It's free, it's personalized and it's risk-free.
"You take a chance, and if you don’t like it, you don’t like it," Brattin said. "You just might discover a new author you’ve never heard of before.”
So far, reviews from library patrons have been great, Cummings said.
She shared these comments from the library's Facebook page and emails:
- "Thank you, thank you, Kenosha Public Library! Your selection for us is perfect! We're so excited to snuggle up with a good book!"
- "I would have never picked this book off the shelf on my own, but I'm so excited you chose it for me! And it is the first in a series. I can't wait to read more."
- "Rereading these titles has been like receiving a visit from a dear friend. Just what I needed during this lonely season. Thank you for being there for me, KPL."
So, go ahead and reserve your own "KPL to Go" bag — for you or as a Mother's Day gift. These "hidden treasures" from the library's stacks just might become your favorite "Safer at Home" companions.
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
Many around the area and state have taken to making homemade face masks to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.