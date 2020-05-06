You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snyder: Go ahead and dig in with a library 'To Go' order
View Comments
alert top story

Snyder: Go ahead and dig in with a library 'To Go' order

"I'll have a large David Baldacci, with a side order of John Grisham and two J.K. Rowlings to go, please!"

That might not be exactly how you reserve items from the Kenosha Public Library system, but it's close.

Since reopening for curbside service on April 24, library staffers have been busy filling requests from folks eager to get more books, DVDs, games and other materials. In the first week of resumed library service, more than 8,600 items have been checked out.

A fun service they're offering is “KPL to Go.”

“Patrons can tell us what they like to read or a subject of interest, and we’ll fill a bag with 10 items we would recommend,” said Barbara Brattin, director of the Kenosha County Library System.

Because the library staff is only going inside the Southwest Library, any materials must come from that location. Also, the most popular books, movies, music, etc., are already checked out, meaning these "go" bags contain interesting finds from the back of the stacks.

"We have done over 500 'KPL to Go' bags, and the service has been a great success," said Brandi Cummings, the library's communications specialist. "I have filled a few bags myself, and it has been really fun getting to dig into the collection to find gems for people to take home."

Most of the "go" bags, she said, "have been put together by librarians, research and technology guides or early childhood literacy specialists."

What's in our bag

Being the adventurous type — especially when an adventure requires no actual physical risk — I signed up for two "KPL to Go" bags, one for me and one for my husband, Rex. I listed our interests as "smart, witty books" (me), British mysteries (me again), sci-fi (Rex), Nordic noir (Rex again) and Midwestern history, pre-World War II (yeah, that's Rex).

And then we waited a few days to see what our designated treasure hunter found for us.

Our collection was put together by a staffer named Stephanie and includes a couple sci-fi novels: "The Seep" by Chana Porter and "Agency" by best-selling author William Gibson.

The Nordic noir selection is "The Day is Dark" by Yrsa Sigurdardottir, aka "Iceland's crime queen." This is Rex's first Icelandic crime mystery — he's read Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish thrillers. With this book, he becomes a Nordic noir completist.

Other titles in our collection are "Devil Darling Spy" by Matt Killeen — tagline: "She's racing to stop the Nazis. But is she the hunter or the hunted?" — and the nonfiction book "We is Got Him: The Kidnapping That Changed America" by Carrie Hagen.

One book — "Ribbons of Scarlet: A novel of the French Revolution's Women" — was written by six women authors, each writing a chapter from the point of view of a different character.

Another selection is a collection of 20 crime stories called "Ten Year Stretch." According to the book jacket, contributors include "the legendary Maj Sjowall who, together with partner Per Wahloo, was the originator of Nordic noir." That puts it squarely in the Rex pile!

The only non-book items in our "KPL to Go" bag are DVDs of the New Zealand TV series "Top of the Lake" starring Elisabeth Moss as a police detective.

Taking a chance

While we dig into these library selections, we can keep in mind the best part of the "KPL to Go" service: It's free, it's personalized and it's risk-free.

"You take a chance, and if you don’t like it, you don’t like it," Brattin said. "You just might discover a new author you’ve never heard of before.”

So far, reviews from library patrons have been great, Cummings said.

She shared these comments from the library's Facebook page and emails:

  • "Thank you, thank you, Kenosha Public Library! Your selection for us is perfect! We're so excited to snuggle up with a good book!"
  • "I would have never picked this book off the shelf on my own, but I'm so excited you chose it for me! And it is the first in a series. I can't wait to read more."
  • "Rereading these titles has been like receiving a visit from a dear friend. Just what I needed during this lonely season. Thank you for being there for me, KPL."

So, go ahead and reserve your own "KPL to Go" bag — for you or as a Mother's Day gift. These "hidden treasures" from the library's stacks just might become your favorite "Safer at Home" companions.

+6 
Liz wearing a mask.jpg

When I leave the house now, I wear this stylish mask, made by my friend Muriel Cunningham. Thanks, Muriel! When I leave the house now, I wear this stylish mask, made by my friend Muriel Cunningham. Thanks, Muriel!

 PHOTO COURTESY REX DAVENPORT

How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Library pickups, returns

What: Curbside pickups of library materials

Where: Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

When: Pickups can be scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.

Don't just show up! Library staffers will call you to arrange a pickup time when your items are available.

To reserve items: Call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or email refdesk@mykpl.info. You can also place holds online at www.mykpl.info BUT only items currently at the Southwest Library can be placed on hold.

Outside the library: Park near the Curbside Pickup sign and call the number listed to let library staffers know you are there. (Bring an ID with you so staff members can make sure you take home the right items.)

Returns: Items can be returned at the Southwest Library Returns from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The drive-thru can accept books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. Note: If you have items that cannot be returned through the drive-thru, pull to the curbside pickup area and staff members will assist you. Items that cannot go in the drive-thru return include toys, Storytime To Go Kits, eletronic devices (roku, hotspot, laptops, etc.) and magazines.

Library online: The Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.

Just for fun: You can call or email and ask for "KPL to Go." Just tell the librarian what you like to read and/or a subject of interest, and library staffers will put together a bag with 10 items they think you'll enjoy — including books, music and movies. These are available for all ages and will include a note in the bag from the person who selected the items for you.

Regular updates: www.mykpl.info or the Kenosha Library system's Facebook page

West of the I: The Community Library is offering curbside pickup at both branches — 24615 89th St. (Salem) and 110 S. Lake Ave. (Twin Lakes). The service is offered 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, by appointment only. To contact library staff members about materials, call the Salem branch at 262-843-3348, the Twin Lakes branch at 262-843-3348 or email info@communitylib.org. You will get a call to set up a pickup time. Note: When you call or email to reserve an item, have your library card barcode number available.

Community Library returns: The book drops at Salem and Twin Lakes are open during curbside pickup hours. Due dates have been extended until June 9 for all materials.

Community Library online: You can search the library's catalog and place holds online at www.communitylib.org.

By the numbers

Holds on library materials: Resumed April 20. By April 24, staff members had placed 6,070 holds for the public.

Curbside pickup: Resumed at the Southwest Library on April 24. More than 8,600 items have been checked out.

Returns: Started May 1. By May 2, more than 7,100 library items were returned.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics