Snyder: Go ahead and dig in with a library 'To Go' order

"I'll have a large David Baldacci, with a side order of John Grisham and two J.K. Rowlings to go, please!"

That might not be exactly how you reserve items from the Kenosha Public Library system, but it's close.

Since reopening for curbside service on April 24, library staffers have been busy filling requests from folks eager to get more books, DVDs, games and other materials. In the first week of resumed library service, more than 8,600 items have been checked out.

A fun service they're offering is “KPL to Go.”

“Patrons can tell us what they like to read or a subject of interest, and we’ll fill a bag with 10 items we would recommend,” said Barbara Brattin, director of the Kenosha County Library System.

Because the library staff is only going inside the Southwest Library, any materials must come from that location. Also, the most popular books, movies, music, etc., are already checked out, meaning these "go" bags contain interesting finds from the back of the stacks.