Snyder: Good cop, bad cop all in one night

They were polite to both of us, asking me if I was OK and apologizing for this happening to an out-of-town visitor.

Their tone, however, changed dramatically when they drove up to two young black men playing basketball.

The officers jumped out of the car, grabbed the teens — they looked to be 14-16 years old — and threw them onto the front of the squad car. I lost count of the times the police yelled the N-word. They screamed at the teens without evidence that either of them had been anywhere near Canal Street 15 minutes earlier.

After shoving them to the ground, the officers got back into the car and drove around the apartments slowly, yelling out the window at anyone they saw and grabbing another young African American male who was walking down an alley.

In the car, the police were talking to each other, saying things like “they want to be treated as humans but they act like animals” as they hunted for more young males.

I protested several times that I didn’t think any of these kids had stolen my purse, and I just wanted this to stop. It’s not a myth; I actually did feel my blood run cold. I had never been in the presence of such hatred — and I hope never to be again.