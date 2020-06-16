Snyder: Good cop, bad cop all in one night

Protests taking place across our country are shining a light on an issue that has long boiled just below the surface of society: Systemic racism in law enforcement.
As a white, middle-aged woman, I have never been afraid of a police officer. Not even when I have been pulled over for speeding (twice) or rolling through a four-way stop sign (once and never again — lesson learned). All three officers were firm but polite, and we parted on good terms.
One night in New Orleans, however, I witnessed the other side of police interactions.
I was 23 years old, taking a short Spring Break trip during graduate school, in 1986.
We had only been in the city a few hours when, walking on Canal Street looking at the shops and restaurants with loads of fellow tourists, my purse was snatched off my shoulder and I was knocked into the street.
It happened so fast, I didn’t have time to be scared. Just shocked.
I didn’t get a good look at the person who grabbed my purse as he quickly rode off on his bike.
Two police officers were eating in a diner just a few feet away, and they ran outside when they heard the shouting.
They put me and my boyfriend into the back of their squad car and headed off, turning into a huge apartment complex just a few blocks off the busy shopping street.
They were polite to both of us, asking me if I was OK and apologizing for this happening to an out-of-town visitor.
Their tone, however, changed dramatically when they drove up to two young black men playing basketball.
The officers jumped out of the car, grabbed the teens — they looked to be 14-16 years old — and threw them onto the front of the squad car. I lost count of the times the police yelled the N-word. They screamed at the teens without evidence that either of them had been anywhere near Canal Street 15 minutes earlier.
After shoving them to the ground, the officers got back into the car and drove around the apartments slowly, yelling out the window at anyone they saw and grabbing another young African American male who was walking down an alley.
In the car, the police were talking to each other, saying things like “they want to be treated as humans but they act like animals” as they hunted for more young males.
I protested several times that I didn’t think any of these kids had stolen my purse, and I just wanted this to stop. It’s not a myth; I actually did feel my blood run cold. I had never been in the presence of such hatred — and I hope never to be again.
Each kid they tossed onto the squad car stared back at me in the backseat, and I wanted to tell them I had nothing to do with this harassment.
The police officers finally gave up their search, had me fill out a report and told us to enjoy the rest of our visit.
I couldn’t believe how these young police officers could treat two white college students so nicely one second and body slam a local teen in the next breath.
As a white person in the U.S., I don’t worry that I’ll be grabbed by a police officer while I’m outside playing basketball or walking my dogs, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. It’s just not happening to me.
I hope these protests lead to real change. No one should have to fear calling the police or be afraid to go jogging in the “wrong neighborhood” or bird watching in a public park.
A local story
On June 8, the Kenosha News ran the story of Augustus “Gus” Harris, who owns Flex & Burn Fitness Center in downtown Kenosha.
A woman called 911 on May 17 after seeing Harris, a black man, who had gone for a run in Petrifying Springs Park. While leaving, he pulled into a University of Wisconsin-Parkside parking lot to talk to a friend on the phone.
That’s when the woman called the Kenosha County Dispatch’s non-emergency number to report “a suspicious person wearing a ski mask who was circling around cars.” While Harris was talking to the friend, a UW-Parkside police officer drove up to talk to him. The officer immediately recognized Harris from downtown Kenosha.
The two men spoke for a minute and shook hands, with the officer telling Harris, “You can run wherever you want around here.”
Harris wasn’t wearing any kind of mask that day, much less a ski mask. He believes race was the reason the woman called the police and that she made up the ski mask to get police attention. (As a side note: A lot of us are wearing face masks these days because of COVID-19 and not to be threatening.)
Did I mention this happened at noon? On a busy Sunday in a popular park?
Harris said he wanted to share his story as “an educational thing.” He is concerned about people using the emergency call system as a weapon against people of color, either because they are scared or out of hate.
“It happens more to us,” Harris said of inaccurate reports made to police targeting black men.
Speaking about the caller, Harris said, “I wish she knew me ... If anything went wrong, I would have put my life on the line to save her.”
A reader responds
Harris’ story prompted a Kenosha News reader to drop off a note addressed to me at our front desk: “I am writing to you in hope that you will find a way to thank Gus Harris for his story. I would like to thank him, as would many of my friends and probably others in the community.”
His story, the person wrote, “made me see and understand this situation going on in our country right now better than I ever did before. He did educate! I get it now!!” The note is signed “one of your faithful readers.”
I, too, would like to thank Harris for opening up and sharing this story. He touched more people than he realizes.
Remember: Just because it isn’t happening to you doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Let’s move forward and become a stronger, better society. For everyone.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
