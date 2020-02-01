Snyder: Groundhog Day vs. the Super Bowl

Sunday is Groundhog Day — spoiler alert: I’m expecting at least six more weeks of winter no matter what that rodent says! — and it’s also Super Bowl Sunday, a national holiday in the United States.
Though we’re finally rid of the New England Patriots in the Big Game (seriously; seeing Bill Belichick on the Super Bowl sideline each year was like reliving the same Super Bowl over and over, same as the plot device that trapped Bill Murray’s cranky “Groundhog Day” weatherman), there are still plenty of ways this Super Bowl and Groundhog Day are similar:
Both events surround a simple event — a rodent’s weather report; a game of football — with a level of hoopla usually reserved for a successful moon landing. Or a Beyonce sighting at Target.
Fave Five: Reporter Elizabeth Snyder
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
Here are the Five Five stories of Kenosha News Reporter Elizabeth Snyder.
Tackling the new Boundless Adventures Aerial Park
Saying goodbye is never easy (even when it's "just" an office)
Meet Alexander Hamilton, our hip-hop Founding Father
Both holidays employ a secret language. After Punxsutawney Phil — the Bill Belichick of Groundhog Day — emerges from his burrow, he speaks to the Groundhog Club president in “Groundhogese.” His proclamation is then translated for the rest of the world, though you’d think someone would have developed an app for that by now.
That’s not much different from the Super Bowl referee translating hand signals on the field. It also helps when watching football to know such specialized terms as “blitz,” “clipping,” “ineligible receiver” and — our favorite — “neutral zone infraction.”
Both holidays include uniforms. In Punxsutawney, Pa., Phil is surrounded by the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle, in formal wear.
At the Super Bowl today, the teams and the NFL officials will be in uniform and so will a lot of the fans at the game. In fact, part of the fun of watching football on TV are all the crowd shots of face-painters decked out in outrageous get-ups.
Here are 10 more ways these holidays are the same
HAS A FUZZY MASCOT AT ITS HEART:
The one and only Punxsutawney Phil vs. the cuddly K.C. Wolf, the mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was named after the team’s “Wolfpack,” a group of boisterous fans who sat in temporary bleachers at Municipal Stadium. (The 49ers have a gold-panning character named Sourdough Sam … not so fuzzy.)
HAS AN AGELESS STAR:
Punxsutawney Phil is said to get his unusual longevity by drinking “groundhog punch,” administered every summer at the Groundhog Picnic. One sip reportedly gives him seven more years of life.
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is a grizzled NFL veteran at age 31. After he ruptured his Achilles in 2017, the Seattle Seahawks let him go, and football experts wondered if he was done. Instead, he bet on himself by signing an incentive-laden contract with the 49ers in 2018 and led a resurgent San Francisco defense in 2019.
DRAWS HUGE CROWDS:
Thousands gather each year at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., for “Phil’s Official Prognostication,” and thousands more will gather today in Miami for the Super Bowl.
IT’S MORE THAN A SIMPLE EVENT:
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney includes live entertainment, music and fireworks. Ditto for the Super Bowl, which this year features Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing at halftime.
LAUGH IT UP:
Groundhog Day is the basis for the 1993 Bill Murray comedy “Groundhog Day.” The Big Game inspired the Chicago Bears’ “Super Bowl Shuffle” video, which features some of the worst dancing ever recorded.
HAS AN ELITE GROUP AT ITS CENTER:
In Punxsutawney, it’s Phil’s Inner Circle of close advisers. In Kansas City, it’s team co-owner and CEO Clark Hunt, son of Lamar Hunt, who founded the rival American Football League, which eventually merged with the National Football League. Also, the elder Hunt first coined the term “Super Bowl” in 1966 when the AFL and NFL champions played each other.
HAIL TO THE CHIEF:
Punxsutawney Phil traveled to Washington, D.C., in 1986 to meet with President Ronald Reagan. The Super Bowl champions traditionally go to the White House and meet the president.
LOOKS CAN BE DECEIVING:
Groundhogs have short legs but are surprisingly quick. Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman sports an Amish-style beard but doesn’t drive a buggy.
FEATURES FLASHY HEAD GEAR:
Punxsutawney Phil’s Inner Circle members sport top hats on Groundhog Day. Football players wear helmets.
CAN AFFECT THE FUTURE:
If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, we get six more weeks of winter. If Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees his shadow … it will be a long afternoon for the 49ers defenders.
No matter who triumphs in the Super Bowl, in the end, Punxsutawney Phil is the ultimate winner. Because both days are all about cute animals. How else do you explain the continuing popularity of Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl”?
Also, you can stuff yourself with nachos, bratwurst and beer while celebrating either or both events today. And, as we all know, feasting is the real purpose of holidays.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.