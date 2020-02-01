Snyder: Groundhog Day vs. the Super Bowl

Both holidays include uniforms. In Punxsutawney, Pa., Phil is surrounded by the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle, in formal wear.

At the Super Bowl today, the teams and the NFL officials will be in uniform and so will a lot of the fans at the game. In fact, part of the fun of watching football on TV are all the crowd shots of face-painters decked out in outrageous get-ups.

Here are 10 more ways these holidays are the same

HAS A FUZZY MASCOT AT ITS HEART:

The one and only Punxsutawney Phil vs. the cuddly K.C. Wolf, the mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was named after the team’s “Wolfpack,” a group of boisterous fans who sat in temporary bleachers at Municipal Stadium. (The 49ers have a gold-panning character named Sourdough Sam … not so fuzzy.)

HAS AN AGELESS STAR:

Punxsutawney Phil is said to get his unusual longevity by drinking “groundhog punch,” administered every summer at the Groundhog Picnic. One sip reportedly gives him seven more years of life.