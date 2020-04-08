Snyder: Hairless Hipsters switches from cat clothes to making masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maria Douglas has a really cool — and very specific — job.

She operates an online store called Hairless Hipsters where she sells clothing for hairless cats.

But she’s put her business on hold to help battle the coronavirus.

Douglas, who lives on Kenosha’s northside, has gone from crafting funky outfits for Sphynx cats with attitudes to cranking out masks to be used by hospitals, first responders and in nursing homes.

There are several ways for people to help with this effort, even if they don’t know how to sew and/or don’t have a sewing machine, she said.

“I have stopped all my pet clothing production and am doing the masks all the time,” she said. “This is for hospitals, first responders and nursing homes. I have had people in the general public ask me about buying masks, but these are all going to be donated to healthcare workers.”

Douglas has put together a team she calls Hairless Hipsters for Healthcare Workers — including her two sisters, her niece and her niece’s family — for the mask project and can make about 100 masks a day herself.

“I’m a seamstress, and I have set it up factory-style,” she explained.