Snyder: Hairless Hipsters switches from cat clothes to making masks

Maria Douglas has a really cool — and very specific — job.
She operates an online store called Hairless Hipsters where she sells clothing for hairless cats.
But she’s put her business on hold to help battle the coronavirus.
Douglas, who lives on Kenosha’s northside, has gone from crafting funky outfits for Sphynx cats with attitudes to cranking out masks to be used by hospitals, first responders and in nursing homes.
There are several ways for people to help with this effort, even if they don’t know how to sew and/or don’t have a sewing machine, she said.
“I have stopped all my pet clothing production and am doing the masks all the time,” she said. “This is for hospitals, first responders and nursing homes. I have had people in the general public ask me about buying masks, but these are all going to be donated to healthcare workers.”
Douglas has put together a team she calls Hairless Hipsters for Healthcare Workers — including her two sisters, her niece and her niece’s family — for the mask project and can make about 100 masks a day herself.
“I’m a seamstress, and I have set it up factory-style,” she explained.
To assist in the effort, she’s working with the Facebook group Kenosha Cares, which was created as a way for area people to connect with each other and offer assistance. People can contact her through the Kenosha Cares Facebook page or call her at 312-525-0232.
“We’re looking for people to donate their sewing machines, if they can’t sew themselves” she said. “People can also donate fabric and thread.”
Joann Fabrics is assisting by donating fabric to Douglas for this effort.
“If people want to donate that way, they can order fabric and thread through the Joann Fabrics website,” Douglas said. “It has to be 100% cotton or flannel fabric. They can purchase it online and have it sent to my address: 2138 23rd Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140.”
If people are donating fabric from their homes, she added, it has to be washed first. It can be dropped off at her home.
“We’re also hoping to recruit more people with sewing machines who can help,” she said. “I send out training videos to people, and we have people who cut out fabric for us, if they can’t sew.”
