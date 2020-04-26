Snyder: Have imagination, will travel: State tourism staffers still busy promoting Wisconsin

The website and Facebook page feature 50 different virtual tours from all across the state, including aerial tours of state parks, museum collections, a walk through a historic site and virtual classes, she said.

"We are always adding to that collection and will take suggestions and additions from museums and other groups," Meaney said, adding, "We didn't create all of these items, but we have gathered them all here. We dig into places you'll love to experience. You may see someplace you want to go next."

Highlights, Meaney said, include "a series of virtual tours of Frank Lloyd Wright properties in Wisconsin and an online Go Fish game where you see what types of fish you can catch in Wisconsin."

As for what travel options people can enjoy now, Meaney immediately pointed out that "many of the state parks remain open, as are many trails and county parks and municipal parks. Golf has also reopened. We encourage people to go for walks and ride your bike."

The great outdoors

Looking ahead to the summer travel season, Meaney is trying to stay hopeful but realistic.