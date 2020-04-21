Snyder: Help is in the bag for this new nonprofit group

“People donate money, and we buy products for the bags,” Connolly said, “or they can donate items for the bags.”

So far, the group has donated 40 bags “and we hope to donate at least 100 within the next month,” Connolly said.

As CEO, he oversees the production of the bags (in his family’s garage) and coordinates the work of the nonprofit’s board of directors, which includes people like Julie Seidl, his theater teacher at St. Joseph, who creates personalized cards for each bag, and Kyle Matrise, a fellow St. Joseph student who does the company’s marketing.

“Everyone working on this volunteers their time,” Connolly said. “We are very fortunate to have all these people helping us.”

To ensure safety for everyone, the donated items are all disinfected, and the workers wear masks and gloves.

People who want to donate should contact the organization through email at givingbagorganization@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page.

As a first-time CEO, Connolly keeps busy “on the business side of things. I keep track of the money and expenses, order bulk items and do the inventory.”