Snyder: Help is in the bag for this new nonprofit group

Like the rest of us, Thomas Connolly’s idea of normal life has been upended by the coronavirus.
Unlike the rest of us, however, Connolly has used his unexpected free time to start a not-for-profit business.
Even more amazing, Connolly is just 15 years old.
The freshman at St. Joseph Catholic Academy started the Giving Bag Organization after talking with his mom, Heather Connolly, who is the principal at Frank Elementary School.
“We were talking about what to do to help people, and my mom came up with an idea to get donations and make bags to distribute,” Thomas Connolly said. “I came up with the idea to add items for children.”
The bags are distributed through the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., as part of that organization’s meals-to-go program.
“We create these bags, which are filled with toiletries and educational toys,” Connolly said.
The company has a website — https://sites.google.com/view/givingbagorganization/home — and a Facebook page (search for “The Giving Bag Organization”). People can donate $10 to purchase a bag for a child or $25 for a family bag. Each bag contains toiletries — soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo — and children’s items like crayons, coloring books, pencils, workbooks, math games and puzzles.
“People donate money, and we buy products for the bags,” Connolly said, “or they can donate items for the bags.”
So far, the group has donated 40 bags “and we hope to donate at least 100 within the next month,” Connolly said.
As CEO, he oversees the production of the bags (in his family’s garage) and coordinates the work of the nonprofit’s board of directors, which includes people like Julie Seidl, his theater teacher at St. Joseph, who creates personalized cards for each bag, and Kyle Matrise, a fellow St. Joseph student who does the company’s marketing.
“Everyone working on this volunteers their time,” Connolly said. “We are very fortunate to have all these people helping us.”
To ensure safety for everyone, the donated items are all disinfected, and the workers wear masks and gloves.
People who want to donate should contact the organization through email at givingbagorganization@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page.
As a first-time CEO, Connolly keeps busy “on the business side of things. I keep track of the money and expenses, order bulk items and do the inventory.”
His goal is to continue this effort “even after COVID-19 dies down,” he said. “We want to keep doing this because poverty doesn’t go away. People will still need these items.”
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown?
