Snyder: Help is in the bag for this new nonprofit group
Like the rest of us, Thomas Connolly’s idea of normal life has been upended by the coronavirus.

Unlike the rest of us, however, Connolly has used his unexpected free time to start a not-for-profit business.

Even more amazing, Connolly is just 15 years old.

The freshman at St. Joseph Catholic Academy started the Giving Bag Organization after talking with his mom, Heather Connolly, who is the principal at Frank Elementary School.

“We were talking about what to do to help people, and my mom came up with an idea to get donations and make bags to distribute,” Thomas Connolly said. “I came up with the idea to add items for children.”

The bags are distributed through the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., as part of that organization’s meals-to-go program.

“We create these bags, which are filled with toiletries and educational toys,” Connolly said.

The company has a website — https://sites.google.com/view/givingbagorganization/home — and a Facebook page (search for “The Giving Bag Organization”). People can donate $10 to purchase a bag for a child or $25 for a family bag. Each bag contains toiletries — soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo — and children’s items like crayons, coloring books, pencils, workbooks, math games and puzzles.

“People donate money, and we buy products for the bags,” Connolly said, “or they can donate items for the bags.”

So far, the group has donated 40 bags “and we hope to donate at least 100 within the next month,” Connolly said.

As CEO, he oversees the production of the bags (in his family’s garage) and coordinates the work of the nonprofit’s board of directors, which includes people like Julie Seidl, his theater teacher at St. Joseph, who creates personalized cards for each bag, and Kyle Matrise, a fellow St. Joseph student who does the company’s marketing.

“Everyone working on this volunteers their time,” Connolly said. “We are very fortunate to have all these people helping us.”

To ensure safety for everyone, the donated items are all disinfected, and the workers wear masks and gloves.

People who want to donate should contact the organization through email at givingbagorganization@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page.

As a first-time CEO, Connolly keeps busy “on the business side of things. I keep track of the money and expenses, order bulk items and do the inventory.”

His goal is to continue this effort “even after COVID-19 dies down,” he said. “We want to keep doing this because poverty doesn’t go away. People will still need these items.”

When I leave the house now, I wear this stylish mask, made by my friend Muriel Cunningham. Thanks, Muriel!

When I leave the house now, I wear this stylish mask, made by my friend Muriel Cunningham. Thanks, Muriel!

How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

How to help

The Giving Bag Organization distributes $10 and $25 "giving bags" to families, though the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

To donate: Give $10 or $25 through the website, https://sites.google.com/view/givingbagorganization/home or the group's Facebook page.

Also needed: The group also accepts gently used or new items such as books, games, puzzles, crayons, markers, notebooks and toiletries. The organization "will pick up items at your home if you live within the Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie/Racine area. Items should be left on a porch and will be stored in our garage for three days before we pack the items."

Note: The group does NOT accept food or clothing items and will not resale any donated items.

