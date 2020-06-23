Snyder: Hitting the big 5-0-0 for local columns

Blast from the past

“After reading your Father’s Day article in yesterday’s Kenosha News, I wanted to drop you a quick note to let you know of my connection with your dad,” Rosenbalm writes. “I remained extremely close and had a very special relationship with Coach Swift until his passing. As a result of my relationship with Coach, I got to know and spend time with his cronies (your dad, Billy Aulwes, Bill Miller, Clayton Diskerud and others).

“Whenever I ran into your dad (usually over an adult beverage at Casa Capri), he would get in my face and challenge me to a game of one-on-one. I’m 6-foot-6 and had a bit of a height advantage, but he would say ‘Rosey, I think I can handle you.’ To make it interesting, I insisted that we play for paychecks, and we would always agree to play at 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning. When we would next see each other, we would both accuse the other of chickening out and not showing up and then once again make plans to play at 8 a.m. on the upcoming Sunday morning. This went on forever, and we never actually played.