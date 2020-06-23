Snyder: Hitting the big 5-0-0 for local columns

I’ve celebrated a few big milestones in my life — graduating from high school, getting married, watching every episode of “Lost” — and now I’ve just hit the Big 5-0-0.
Sunday’s column in the Kenosha News was No. 500 for me.
Like so many achievements, however, this one comes with an asterisk. I’ve been writing columns for the Local News section since Jan. 27, 2011, with the 500th column running on Father’s Day. Before that, I started writing Entertainment section columns, focusing on pop culture, starting on July 19, 1998. I never kept a running total of those Sunday entertainment columns, but at an average of 50 columns a year, we’re certainly past the 1,000 mark.
All of which means you’ve been reading a lot of words from me. Columns run about 500 to 1,000 words, so if we average it out to 750 words each, my calculator tells me those 500 local columns represent some 375,000 words.
That’s thousands of nouns, vowels, adverbs and whatever a prepositional phrase is.
Hopefully, it hasn’t been too painful for our Kenosha News readers. I like to think “I know words, I have the best words,” as another great wordsmith famously claimed. (Donald J. Trump, Dec. 30, 2015.)
The best part of my job is telling stories about local people and, with a column, I also have the chance to share my own stories with our readers, some of whom I’ve been interacting with — through emails, phone calls and actual handwritten letters and cards — for more than 20 years.
Columns have focused on everything from “Romance in the Age of Texting” (Feb. 11, 2011) to “Celebrating a Socially Distanced Father’s Day” (Sunday’s column).
In between, we’ve ridden new roller coasters at Great America, braved area haunted houses, caught Royal Wedding Fever (twice), highlighted local holiday lights and Peeps creations, welcomed “The Rita” to UW-Parkside, the Kenosha Kingfish to Simmons Field and The Stella to downtown Kenosha, bid farewell to the Kenosha News press (March 14, 2013) and the Kenosha News building (Oct. 18, 2019) and celebrated wacky state fair foods and our own Miss America, Laura Kaeppeler.
I’ve learned never to predict how readers will react to a column. While I received a deluge of emails and calls when I wrote about former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and the recall effort (Feb. 23, 2012) — not surprising for an issue that divided our state — I was shocked that so many readers responded to the story of two childhood friends who reunited decades later in a retirement home. (May 14, 2015).
And I was thrilled to discover so many people share my irrational love for quaint roadside attractions (July 11, 2013) and fuzzy sports mascots (Aug. 14, 2014 ... and several followups).
I’ve interviewed several folks who were happy to share their stories, though talking with “Joey” the runaway kangaroo at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm (Sept. 21, 2017) was largely a one-sided conversation.
Blast from the past
Sharing personal stories means I sometimes receive wonderful messages like this one from Dave Rosenbalm. He was a star basketball player for Carthage College in the 1970s and is still the college’s career rebounding leader (908) and third all-time scorer (1,810 points).
When I was a kid, our family went to all the Carthage basketball games. My dad, Dick Snyder, taught accounting at Carthage, and one of his closest friends was Jon Swift, the college’s basketball coach.
“After reading your Father’s Day article in yesterday’s Kenosha News, I wanted to drop you a quick note to let you know of my connection with your dad,” Rosenbalm writes. “I remained extremely close and had a very special relationship with Coach Swift until his passing. As a result of my relationship with Coach, I got to know and spend time with his cronies (your dad, Billy Aulwes, Bill Miller, Clayton Diskerud and others).
“Whenever I ran into your dad (usually over an adult beverage at Casa Capri), he would get in my face and challenge me to a game of one-on-one. I’m 6-foot-6 and had a bit of a height advantage, but he would say ‘Rosey, I think I can handle you.’ To make it interesting, I insisted that we play for paychecks, and we would always agree to play at 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning. When we would next see each other, we would both accuse the other of chickening out and not showing up and then once again make plans to play at 8 a.m. on the upcoming Sunday morning. This went on forever, and we never actually played.
“Whenever you made mention of your dad in one of your articles, I always said I needed to reach out to you and am finally getting around to it. Your dad was a good man, and I miss our legendary one-on-one games and his infectious laugh/cackle.” After graduating from Carthage in 1976, Rosenbalm played professionally in Europe (Belgium) for one year and then came back to Kenosha and started a 37-year career with Snap-on/Snap-on Credit, retiring in 2017.
It’s those kind of personal connections — and, truly, those facetious “one-on-one” bets sound exactly like my dad — that make it such a privilege to work at my hometown newspaper.
I hope the old saying is true: “The first 500 columns are the hardest.” Not a saying? Let’s start it right here.
The strength of any community is its people, and I can tell you, we’ve got a lot of great ones living here (some jerks too, of course, but that’s just the law of averages when 100,000-plus folks gather).
We couldn’t do this job without you, and I sincerely thank everyone for supporting their local newspaper. Cheers!
(Just for the record: This is Local Column No. 502 and is 946 words.)
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
