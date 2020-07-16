Snyder: In a summer like no other, it's still beach season

Here’s the weird thing about a global pandemic: There’s a health crisis going on, but it’s still summer.
And we still want to go to the beach.
And why not? If you’re healthy, a relaxing day on the sand may be the perfect way to forget your troubles for a bit. Our local beaches offer enough space to spread out a safe distance from other people, and it gets you outside, too. Just remember to wear sunscreen and be careful in the water.
Judging from my recent marathon beaches tour (for our annual Beaches Guide, on Page D1), residents are happy to get outside and splash around. Some observations:
A quieter scene: Normally when I visit Silver Lake Park Beach, it is packed with people enjoying picnics, accompanied by the sound of whistles from lifeguards. Not so this summer. The crowds are smaller due to a limit of 120 cars per day, and there are no lifeguards on duty. There are also no picnic tables or kayak/paddleboard rentals.
Who stole my SpongeBob!? For the second year in a row, there are no concessions at Silver Lake Park Beach. That means I haven’t enjoyed a SpongeBob Squarepants popsicle since the summer of 2018. There’s no food for sale at all. No Choco Tacos. No pizza. No popcorn. No burgers. Nada. Zip. I saw more than one disappointed child clutching a few dollars and looking longingly at the closed concession stand. Maybe next year?
Feed me! At Lake Andrea, however, it’s pretty much business as usual this summer. There are still lifeguards, kayak/canoe/boat rentals and food for sale. Since the beach opened in late June, crowds have been increasing every day, said Patrick McMahon and Cire Tan. The two are manning the concessions booth, which offers drinks, frozen treats (including Choco Tacos!), nachos and hot dogs.
Feed this, too! The world’s cutest little library is on the beach at Lance Park in Twin Lakes. (I love the “Cat in the Hat” painted on the side.) But when we visited, it only contained three books. If you’re heading to that beach, be a pal and bring a book — or two or eight — to restock the free library.
Ink-spiration: On a related note, if you do forget to bring a book or magazine, try reading the tattoos on your fellow beachgoers. You’ll see plenty of body art. In fact, it’s rare to find someone between the ages of 18 and 50 who doesn’t sport at least one tattoo.
Unplugged: Worried that your kids are spending the summer staring at their phones? Throw them into a lake! The kids in the water were actually playing old-fashioned games like “Marco Polo.”
DIY spa treatment: One brave young swimmer at Paddock Lake covered himself in seaweed (with the help of his younger sister) and walked around the swim area. When asked if he could breathe under all that greenery, he mumbled, “Sort of.” While people pay big bucks for seaweed treatments, I’m not sure this had any therapeutic value. It was, however, hilarious to watch a “sea monster” on duty. I just hope he checked himself for lice and ticks. Who knows what lurks in seaweed?
A real shame: The beach house at Simmons Island is still boarded up and crumbling. That’s no way to treat a national historic landmark! But at least the restrooms are open. At too many beaches — I’m looking at you, especially, Lance Park — there are only Porta Potties. On a sunny, hot, humid day, this is not an appealing alternative.
Warming trend: In a surprising change, Lake Michigan is warm enough to swim in this summer. In 2019, my teeth chattered when my feet hit the frigid water. This year, I could actually go in more than ankle-deep.
Finally, relax and enjoy yourself. When you go to a beach, you’ll see bodies of every size and shape. Including my shape, which is round and squishy. And you know what? Even the folks who don’t have perfect beach bodies are having fun. And even during this summer of COVID-19, isn’t that what a day at the beach is all about?
Do you have a favorite local beach? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.