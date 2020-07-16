Snyder: In a summer like no other, it's still beach season

Feed me! At Lake Andrea, however, it’s pretty much business as usual this summer. There are still lifeguards, kayak/canoe/boat rentals and food for sale. Since the beach opened in late June, crowds have been increasing every day, said Patrick McMahon and Cire Tan. The two are manning the concessions booth, which offers drinks, frozen treats (including Choco Tacos!), nachos and hot dogs.

Feed this, too! The world’s cutest little library is on the beach at Lance Park in Twin Lakes. (I love the “Cat in the Hat” painted on the side.) But when we visited, it only contained three books. If you’re heading to that beach, be a pal and bring a book — or two or eight — to restock the free library.

Ink-spiration: On a related note, if you do forget to bring a book or magazine, try reading the tattoos on your fellow beachgoers. You’ll see plenty of body art. In fact, it’s rare to find someone between the ages of 18 and 50 who doesn’t sport at least one tattoo.

Unplugged: Worried that your kids are spending the summer staring at their phones? Throw them into a lake! The kids in the water were actually playing old-fashioned games like “Marco Polo.”