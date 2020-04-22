Snyder: Is it drafty in here or is it just me?

Sports fans finally have something to talk about that doesn’t involve rehashing old arguments over missed calls.
Unfortunately, for me, it’s the NFL Draft.
Except for the 2015 draft, which featured former Bradford High School football stars Melvin Gordon and Trae Waynes, the NFL Draft holds as much excitement for me as wondering when we should replace our gutters.
The real fun of the draft comes later — sometimes several years later — when sports writers compile lists of the worst picks in league history or highlight a Hall of Fame player who wasn’t on anyone’s Draft Day radar.
For Green Bay Packers fans, invoking the name Tony Mandarich — picked second overall in 1989 — can still set off a case of the vapors.
And while Mandarich’s steroid-fueled body and poor work ethic didn’t hold up in the NFL, it only added salt to the Packers’ wound when the other four players picked in the top five that year winded up in the Hall of Fame: Troy Aikman (ouch), Barry Sanders (ouch), Derrick Thomas (ouch) and Deion Sanders (ouch).
Conversely, before the 2005 draft, Aaron Rodgers was confident he’d be picked by the team he grew up cheering for: the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, they used their No. 1 pick to sign quarterback Alex Smith, and Rodgers slid all the way down to No. 24. He’s still bitter about it.
We won’t know for a while whether top quarterback prospects Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love will be genius picks or not, but the biggest story this year is the draft itself: Not the players and teams involved, but the altered format of the event.
Due to shelter-in-place directives and social distancing, the 2020 NFL Draft — a three-day event that starts airing tonight at 7 on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network — will have teams making their picks from several remote locations. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home, so if you’ve ever wondered what his basement looks like, tune in tonight!
Me? I’m still wishing we could be watching the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs, so I’ll pass on the draft and tune in another episode of “The Great British Baking Show.” If I’m desperate, there are always closets to clean.
When the NFL starts actually playing games, I’ll be watching. And in a year or two — or more — we can discuss this draft and laugh about how the hapless Cincinnati Bengals thought Joe Burrow was the answer to their prayers. Or, we can watch Burrow lead those Bengals to a Super Bowl and remind everyone we knew this kid would be great.
That’s what the NFL Draft really is, the start of future sports arguments. Enjoy!
