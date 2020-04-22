Snyder: Is it drafty in here or is it just me?

We won’t know for a while whether top quarterback prospects Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love will be genius picks or not, but the biggest story this year is the draft itself: Not the players and teams involved, but the altered format of the event.

Due to shelter-in-place directives and social distancing, the 2020 NFL Draft — a three-day event that starts airing tonight at 7 on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network — will have teams making their picks from several remote locations. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home, so if you’ve ever wondered what his basement looks like, tune in tonight!

Me? I’m still wishing we could be watching the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs, so I’ll pass on the draft and tune in another episode of “The Great British Baking Show.” If I’m desperate, there are always closets to clean.

When the NFL starts actually playing games, I’ll be watching. And in a year or two — or more — we can discuss this draft and laugh about how the hapless Cincinnati Bengals thought Joe Burrow was the answer to their prayers. Or, we can watch Burrow lead those Bengals to a Super Bowl and remind everyone we knew this kid would be great.

That’s what the NFL Draft really is, the start of future sports arguments. Enjoy!

How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

