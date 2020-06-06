Snyder: Is it still summer without fried dough?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For those keeping score at home, we’re up to about 798 summer events being canceled.

So far.

In just the past week, the list of Stuff That’s Not Happening swelled to include the Kenosha County Fair (a particularly cruel blow in its 100th anniversary year), the harborside Peanut Butter & Jam concerts, the Bristol Renaissance Faire, the Somers Fourth of July Parade and Food, Folks & Spokes.

That’s on top of earlier cancellations of the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, Bristol Progress Days and Taste of Wisconsin.

And those are just our local events. We also lost the Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest.

Before you tell me to quit whining, remember: We live in Wisconsin.

We don’t have the luxury of people residing in places like Southern California, Florida and the deserts of Arizona. There, the phrase “endless summer” actually means something besides a 1960s surfing film. They can afford to squander June, July and August because warm temperatures last throughout the year.