Snyder: Is it still summer without fried dough?

For those keeping score at home, we’re up to about 798 summer events being canceled.
So far.
In just the past week, the list of Stuff That’s Not Happening swelled to include the Kenosha County Fair (a particularly cruel blow in its 100th anniversary year), the harborside Peanut Butter & Jam concerts, the Bristol Renaissance Faire, the Somers Fourth of July Parade and Food, Folks & Spokes.
That’s on top of earlier cancellations of the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, Bristol Progress Days and Taste of Wisconsin.
And those are just our local events. We also lost the Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest.
Before you tell me to quit whining, remember: We live in Wisconsin.
We don’t have the luxury of people residing in places like Southern California, Florida and the deserts of Arizona. There, the phrase “endless summer” actually means something besides a 1960s surfing film. They can afford to squander June, July and August because warm temperatures last throughout the year.
Here, every summer day counts, and we cram as many outdoor events as possible into those precious weeks because we know a long, cold, dark winter lies ahead. Like squirrels with their piles of nuts, we store up memories of hot dogs on the grill, concerts in the park and volleyball on the beach to savor on a gray February afternoon.
No church festivals
Everyone has a summer favorite they’ll miss the most this year, from marching bands filling downtown Kenosha to the incredibly cute bunnies at the County Fair.
For me, it will be difficult to live without summer’s real Big Gig: Church Festival Season.
Some of us — and by “us,” I mean myself — wait all year to play Chuck-a-Luck and, more importantly, to eat our fill (and then some) of church fest foods, including deep-fried Italian doughnuts.
It took me until the summer of 2018 to finally indulge in “fried dough” — a delicacy so special it goes by several names.
The first place to get those doughnuts each summer is the Mount Carmel Church Festival, which traditionally kicks off the local festival season in mid-July. This summer, all those Catholic church celebrations have been canceled, per the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
I had been told by several local experts that until I sampled that hot, sweet, doughy summer treat, I could not in good conscience pass myself off as a “true” Kenoshan. Apparently, being born here means nothing until you’ve joined the Fried Dough Club.
Like any self-respecting legend, these deep-fried beauties come in different forms and can be enjoyed plain or rolled in sugar.
And while you’re blowing up your diet with fried dough, you could also eat your way through all the various local church festival specialties, from homemade spaghetti to eggplant strips.
Not this year.
Instead, this season will be remembered as “The Summer We All Learned About Social Distancing.”
Find your summer
Because we don’t like to end a column on a downer, let’s remember what we can enjoy this summer:
Visits to our local parks and beaches, golfing at area courses, bike riding on numerous trails, romps with our best friends in dog parks and enjoying pretzels and beer at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.
Looking ahead, the city of Kenosha is planning fireworks on Sept. 6 (the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend), and we’re holding out hope for some Kenosha Kingfish games and the Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show. On June 27, the Kenosha HarborMarket plans to start its outdoor season.
If you need help discovering summer fun options, check out the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “COVID-19: 101 Things to See and Do” list, available online at www.VisitKenosha.com.
The list, which replaces the bureau’s pre-pandemic Spring/Summer 2020 FUN101, includes at-home experiences, to-go items and outdoor activities.
It’s OK to whine (a bit) about facing a summer with an empty calendar, but remember that 1) Wisconsin summers are fleeting, 2) summer is as much a state of mind as it is a season and 3) the coronavirus can’t stop you from enjoying a backyard cookout.
Only you can do that, because you haven’t yet cleaned off the grill.
Remember to maintain social distancing when out in public and keep in mind that, just like everything else these days, summer events are subject to change.
What will you miss this summer, during the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
