Snyder: It's the summer of DIY festivals

To get even more into the summer music festival spirit, tape a photo of Dave Matthews or another singer on the side of your house.

Once you have the music playing, have one of your kids stand on the bench and/or table in front of you, blocking your view of your musical hero.

Feeling thirsty? Grab a beer from the cooler ... but not before paying $10 for it.

Hungry? Enjoy a slice of pizza ($7), a plate of nachos ($8) or a cheeseburger ($9). You might want to skip dessert. An ice cream cone is $4 for a single scoop.

After enjoying a few beers, start dancing on the bench and/or table and singing along to your favorite song. It helps if you mangle the lyrics.

I don’t mean to sound negative about attending outdoor concerts, but I’ve seen my share of annoying behavior since I first went to Summerfest at age 16. I didn’t drink any beer (a bargain in 1979), but me and my friends did dance on our share of benches. And we were probably annoying to people around us who were trying to hear Paul Revere & the Raiders without our musical accompaniment.