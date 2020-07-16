Snyder: It's the summer of DIY festivals

It’s mid-July, and at this point in summer, I should be knee-deep in all those outrageous fair foods we rationalize by eating them outside, away from home.
Sure, a deep-fried Twinkie might clock in at 9,000 calories — give or take a few zeroes — but if I’m walking around a festival while eating it and am more than 10 miles from my house, it doesn’t count right? That goes double for anything consumed at a church event. The gods of sensible eating offer dispensation for dining that supports your local parishes.
Alas, COVID-19 has shut down summer festivals, deleting our diet-busting seasonal banquet.
But all is not lost, if you’re willing to get creative in your kitchen. You can also enlist your family members in this project and call it a bonding experience.
The folks at Pillsbury are offering “25 DIY State Fair Recipes to Try” on the company’s website, www.pillsbury.com. You won’t be shocked to discover these recipes use Pillsbury products, but you can substitute other brands and, frankly, not having to start from scratch is a bonus for me!
Recipes include such items as Crescent Cheese Curds, created with just five ingredients, and Meatball and Breadstick Sub Skewers, which would fit in nicely at Wisconsin’s food-on-a-stick obsessed state fair.
Crescent rolls show up frequently here, in such recipes as Crunchy Crescent Nacho Dogs, Baked Crescent Churros and Oreo Stuffed Crescents, as do cinnamon rolls, which form the basis of Cinnamon Roll Waffles on a Stick.
There’s even a recipe for Deep Fried Candy Bars that looks simple, if you can keep yourself from eating all the Snickers long enough to wrap them in biscuit dough.
Too sweet for your junk food palate? Then try the Bacon Cheeseburger-Stuffed Biscuit Sliders or Double Cheddar Mac and Cheese Bites.
In a bid to offer at least one food item that could be considered a healthy choice, Pillsbury staffers created Oven-Fried Zucchini Tots.
I learned two things from looking through the DIY State Fair Food options: 1) it doesn’t take much to get my stomach growling and 2) the folks in the Pillsbury Test Kitchen have the best job in the world. Do they need a taster? To find these recipes, go to https://www.pillsbury.com/everyday-eats/diy-state-fair-recipes
Summerfest: The at-home version
It’s not only the calorie-rich foods we’re missing this summer, it’s the whole outdoor festival atmosphere.
To scratch your Summerfest itch, re-create that experience at home with these easy steps:
Head outside to your backyard and set up a picnic table and bench.
Grab a CD or download music from your favorite band. I suggest something from a performer scheduled for Summerfest in 2021, including Khalid, Luke Bryan, Halsey, the Dave Matthews Band and those venerable rockers, Guns ‘n Roses.
To get even more into the summer music festival spirit, tape a photo of Dave Matthews or another singer on the side of your house.
Once you have the music playing, have one of your kids stand on the bench and/or table in front of you, blocking your view of your musical hero.
Feeling thirsty? Grab a beer from the cooler ... but not before paying $10 for it.
Hungry? Enjoy a slice of pizza ($7), a plate of nachos ($8) or a cheeseburger ($9). You might want to skip dessert. An ice cream cone is $4 for a single scoop.
After enjoying a few beers, start dancing on the bench and/or table and singing along to your favorite song. It helps if you mangle the lyrics.
I don’t mean to sound negative about attending outdoor concerts, but I’ve seen my share of annoying behavior since I first went to Summerfest at age 16. I didn’t drink any beer (a bargain in 1979), but me and my friends did dance on our share of benches. And we were probably annoying to people around us who were trying to hear Paul Revere & the Raiders without our musical accompaniment.
After enjoying your at-home Summerfest dance party for a while, you’ll probably need to visit the restroom. No worries; there’s one nearby, right inside your home. But to keep this authentic, before you use it, have someone go inside and cover the floor with soggy paper towels.
You could go for even more outdoor festival realism by having someone spill beer on your shoes or start a loud argument when your favorite band is performing, but it’s better to end your evening on a happier note. Look up at the stars, sing as loudly as you like and enjoy a summer night in Wisconsin. Sorry, we can’t send a Skyglider overhead, but our budget doesn’t cover that.
Hopefully in 2021, we can do this for real, celebrating with thousands of sweaty strangers who will all then join together in trying to remember where they parked the car. Cheers!
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.