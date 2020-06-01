Snyder: June starts with violence and hope for the future

This all takes place amid the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than 100,000 American lives. Add to that 40 million people who have lost their jobs and you have a population feeling angry, anxious and fearful.

The new isn’t all grim, however; in several cities, including Madison, volunteers showed up Monday morning to help clean up businesses that were damaged.

In Flint, Mich., Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson removed his riot gear, put down his weapon and marched with the demonstrators on Saturday.

“When I said, ‘Let’s walk,’ you saw an entire crowd’s mindset and heart change because they wanted to be heard,” Swanson said Sunday. “They were as much a part of that night making history in Flint than anybody else. Now we’re day two, no arrests, no fires, no injuries.”

In Camden, N.J., Police Chief Joseph Wysocki also walked with protesters, and officers knelt with demonstrators in Houston, Miami, Kansas City and Shreveport, La.

Protesting in favor of justice, equality and freedom is a wonderful American tradition. Mob violence and looting is not. We’ve seen both over the past week, and I’m hoping the peaceful side wins out.