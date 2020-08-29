 Skip to main content
Snyder: Kal Bergendahl's latest project: Keeping the music playing
In a way, Kal Bergendahl and I started out together: He’s been playing electric bass since 1987, the same year I started working for the Kenosha News.

Through those decades, he’s played at everywhere from Summerfest to Milwaukee Bucks basketball games, along with our local festivals and venues. (He probably doesn’t remember this, but one of his long-ago gigs was in my living room during a Christmas party.)

But even he hasn’t performed during times like these.

His group — The Kal Bergendahl Project — is slated to perform Tuesday night on the Anderson Arts Center grounds as part of this year’s socially distanced Twilight Jazz concert series.

We’re all crossing our fingers and hoping the unrest and curfews of the past week will be done and the show can go on.

The group is also celebrating the Sept. 1. release of its latest album, “Parallels Chapter II,” featuring six original songs written by Bergendahl.

He’s hoping the outdoor concert is a chance “to have a measure of normalcy in our beautiful community,” adding, “Our city has been hit hard, but our residents are stepping up in many positive ways.”

Even before Kenosha was rocked by violence after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, 2020 had upended live performances, with so many venues shut down during the global pandemic.

We talked about performing and staying busy as a musician and a music teacher during COVID-19:

You’ve been performing, writing and releasing music for more than 20 years, but 2020 is a year unlike any other. How have you been staying busy when so many live performances have been shut down?

“Even though the release of our new album has been delayed quite a bit due to Safer-at-Home orders, I have been able to focus on details in the record much more than I would have been able to. With the majority of our shows being canceled, I have shifted my focus to the new album and recording. We are even looking at a second release of an EP in the winter.”

What sort of gigs have you been doing and what’s on tap for the fall/winter?

“Nothing else is scheduled for 2020. Twilight Jazz is our last confirmed performance right now for this year.”

Has your group been able to get together and rehearse?

“Not really. Most of our focused time together has been in the studio, and many of the tracking sessions have been for individual musicians or a smaller section of the band.”

Who’s in the band these days?

“Eric Jacobson on trumpet, Benny Olson on alto saxophone, Steve Jacob on tenor saxophone, Theo Merriweather on keys, Glenn Williams on drums and me on bass.”

You also teach music. How has that been impacted by the shutdown?

“I am one of the founders and directors at Living Light School of Worship. We had to conclude our school year doing online classes. Unfortunately, some of our ensemble-based classes were not able to continue in this way, but we did our best to keep our classroom/teaching based classes still going. I don’t teach over the summer, so these past couple of months have not impacted me in that way.

“We are planning on in-class learning for the fall while implementing the mandates for our state and making appropriate changes to our building, classrooms and break areas. Obviously, this will come with challenges, but we are doing the best we can with keeping everyone’s health at the forefront.”

What has surprised you the most over the past four/five months?

“Wow, this is such a loaded question! I think I would say how challenging a time we have found ourselves in — specifically with COVID-19 and racial turmoil. I don’t know if anyone is going to look back on 2020 as one of their favorite years, but I have committed myself to prayer for these and other issues more this year than any other.”

Twilight Jazz has been able to attract 350 people to live performances even during this COVID-19 summer. Are you looking forward to getting in front of such a large crowd again?

“Yes! This is only our second show for the year and most likely our last, so yes, absolutely, we are looking forward to it.

“Twilight Jazz is an absolute gem of a series for the city of Kenosha, and we are overjoyed to be a part of it. With our new record coming out the same day, it definitely makes it even more special. We are looking forward to having a great time celebrating the release and having a great and funky time on the lakefront with everyone.”

The new recording

“Parallels Chapter II features six original songs written by Bergendahl. You can find his blog about the song titles and his inspiration at http://www.kalbproject.com/blog/name-that-tune.

The record also features Paul Griffin on percussion, Chris Marvin on guitar and Curtis Crump on tenor saxophone. (Steve Jacob isn’t on the record but will be performing live with the group at Twilight Jazz.)

“Parallels Chapter II” song titles are: “The Aurora,” “The Summit,” “The Bayou,” “The Cascade,” “The Oasis” and “The Mist.”

Liz wearing a mask.jpg

When I leave the house now, I wear this stylish mask, made by my friend Muriel Cunningham. Thanks, Muriel!

 PHOTO COURTESY REX DAVENPORT

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: Twilight Jazz with the Kal Bergendahl Project

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday (grounds open at 6 p.m.)

Where: On the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

Admission: Free

Remember: Seating is first come, first served with socially distanced seating areas marked on the lawn. A staff member will walk you to one of the marked-off spaces. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No alcohol carry-ins are allowed. Wearing facial masks is encouraged.

Up next: The Twilight Jazz season continues on Sept. 8 with a performance by Jazz Spectrum. Also, the Aug. 25 concert featuring the John Sturino Group was canceled due to the unrest in Kenosha. Organizers said that concert will be rescheduled later in September.

More information: kempercenter.com

Kal Bergendahl: A musical bio

Talents: ​Kal Bergendahl is a local accomplished bassist, composer, arranger and educator.

Education: He has both an associate degree and a bachelor's degree in music. While at college in Milwaukee (MATC) and Kenosha (UW-Parkside), he studied with many well-known Midwest jazz musicians, including Jack Grassel, Harold Miller, Tim Bell, Tom McGirr and Berkeley Fudge. 

Teaching: Bergendahl began his teaching studio in 1996 and since then has taught hundreds of bass students. In addition, he is a founding co-director of Living Light School of Worship, a church-based music program that began in 2001. There, he teaches songwriting, theory/harmony, electric bass and ensemble classes.

Performing: In 2003, Bergendahl formed the smooth jazz group Emerge, which toured in the Midwest. Their final gig was in the summer of 2005, opening for jazz legend Ramsey Lewis. In 2004 Bergendahl formed The Kal Bergendahl Project. The group has recorded four CDs: “Love Unconditional” in 2006, “Everlasting Life” in 2008, “Life & Soul” in 2013, "Parallels Ch. 1" in 2016 and "Parallels Ch. 2" in 2020. The group has taken on many different forms over the years, combining smooth, edgy jazz with pop and soul. More than 20 musicians have been featured in the group since 2004. 

