Snyder: Kal Bergendahl's latest project: Keeping the music playing

You also teach music. How has that been impacted by the shutdown?

“I am one of the founders and directors at Living Light School of Worship. We had to conclude our school year doing online classes. Unfortunately, some of our ensemble-based classes were not able to continue in this way, but we did our best to keep our classroom/teaching based classes still going. I don’t teach over the summer, so these past couple of months have not impacted me in that way.

“We are planning on in-class learning for the fall while implementing the mandates for our state and making appropriate changes to our building, classrooms and break areas. Obviously, this will come with challenges, but we are doing the best we can with keeping everyone’s health at the forefront.”

What has surprised you the most over the past four/five months?

“Wow, this is such a loaded question! I think I would say how challenging a time we have found ourselves in — specifically with COVID-19 and racial turmoil. I don’t know if anyone is going to look back on 2020 as one of their favorite years, but I have committed myself to prayer for these and other issues more this year than any other.”