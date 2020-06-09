Snyder: Kenosha Pops Band season canceled

The past three decades, I have had a front-row seat for the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s summer performances.
We’ve endured rained-out programs, searing heat waves and wind gusts that sent our music flying into the audience.
We’ve swatted at mosquitoes and dodged aerial “bombs” from our fine-feathered fans.
Through it all, the city’s band played on, be it a Sousa march, a Broadway favorite or a “Yagi-Bushi.”
In 2012, we even performed with Miss America Laura Kaeppeler after the Civic Veterans Parade.
But this summer — the band’s 98th season — there will be no Wednesday night concerts on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.
Like so many events, the Pops Band’s season has fallen victim to the coronavirus and the danger of large gatherings in close quarters.
“This is a sad and disappointing, although not unexpected, turn of events,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director. “Though I will miss the camaraderie of working with this great group of people this summer, many of whom are good friends, I am confident the decision to cancel our summer series of concerts is in the best interest of the band as well as the audience.”
Gall said the city’s announcement canceling the band’s season actually came at a good time.
“That this decision has been made now is, in fact, a great relief to us,” he said.
Gall and Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro “spend so much time designing concert themes, selecting music and scripting each of the weekly concerts — those hours are too numerous to count. Had we started this planning process, all that work would have been for naught,” he explained.
While audience members could spread out in Pennoyer Park for concerts, the band members would have been playing instruments in closer quarters.
“Frank and I had very deep reservations about having the group practice together on Monday evenings for two hours, in close proximity to one another in an enclosed rehearsal room, in preparation for our Wednesday concerts,” Gall said. “In fact, we had yet to find a facility that would even allow us to hold rehearsals this summer.”
Enjoy the music
While there’s no substitute for a concert in the park — an American summer tradition that will, hopefully, outlive us all for generations — Gall suggests the Pops Band’s fans keep up with their weekly summer ritual this year ... from a safe distance.
“I know our faithful audience is as disappointed as the band members are,” said Gall, who would have been starting his 18th season as the band’s conductor and his 29th year overall with the Pops.
“I would encourage everyone, right around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings this summer, to sit outside in your backyards or on your patios and listen to one of our Pops Band recordings. It’ll almost be as good as the real thing!”
As for me, I’ll miss playing that famous riff in “The Stars and Stripes Forever” with the rest of the Pops Band’s flute section on the Fourth of July, and it just won’t feel like summer until I’ve swallowed a few bugs on stage.
Here’s hoping we’ll see each other on the band shell in 20121.
“Directing and playing with the Pops has been a major part and the highlight of my summers for the past 28 years,” Gall said. “God willing, we’ll all be back next summer for another season of great music by the lake.”
Until then ... oom-pah-pah!
