Snyder: Kenosha Pops Band season canceled

“That this decision has been made now is, in fact, a great relief to us,” he said.

Gall and Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro “spend so much time designing concert themes, selecting music and scripting each of the weekly concerts — those hours are too numerous to count. Had we started this planning process, all that work would have been for naught,” he explained.

While audience members could spread out in Pennoyer Park for concerts, the band members would have been playing instruments in closer quarters.

“Frank and I had very deep reservations about having the group practice together on Monday evenings for two hours, in close proximity to one another in an enclosed rehearsal room, in preparation for our Wednesday concerts,” Gall said. “In fact, we had yet to find a facility that would even allow us to hold rehearsals this summer.”

Enjoy the music

While there’s no substitute for a concert in the park — an American summer tradition that will, hopefully, outlive us all for generations — Gall suggests the Pops Band’s fans keep up with their weekly summer ritual this year ... from a safe distance.