Snyder: Kenosha Restaurant Week starts Saturday

If you’re reading this story over breakfast, stop right now!

Eating, that is. Not reading.

You need to front-load all your intermittent fasting because, starting Saturday, all those New Year’s resolutions about dieting are put on hold.

At least during Kenosha Restaurant Week.

This “week” actually runs nine days — Feb. 1-9 — which is great, because those extra two days give you more chances to visit local eateries.

“This is the time to break out your stretchy pants,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Restaurant Week, now in its sixth year, has a record number of participants, 42 this year, including 10 newbies.

“I’m not great at math,” Tyunaitis said, “but I figured out you need to eat 4.6 meals a day to fit in all the places participating in Restaurant Week.”

You may have noticed Restaurant Week is missing the word “downtown.” Dropping that one word in its title in 2019 meant doubling the number of participating restaurants (to 40 last year) and extending its reach beyond the downtown area.