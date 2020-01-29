Snyder: Kenosha Restaurant Week starts Saturday

If you’re reading this story over breakfast, stop right now!
Eating, that is. Not reading.
You need to front-load all your intermittent fasting because, starting Saturday, all those New Year’s resolutions about dieting are put on hold.
At least during Kenosha Restaurant Week.
This “week” actually runs nine days — Feb. 1-9 — which is great, because those extra two days give you more chances to visit local eateries.
“This is the time to break out your stretchy pants,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Restaurant Week, now in its sixth year, has a record number of participants, 42 this year, including 10 newbies.
“I’m not great at math,” Tyunaitis said, “but I figured out you need to eat 4.6 meals a day to fit in all the places participating in Restaurant Week.”
You may have noticed Restaurant Week is missing the word “downtown.” Dropping that one word in its title in 2019 meant doubling the number of participating restaurants (to 40 last year) and extending its reach beyond the downtown area.
“When it expanded last year, people told us they enjoy the variety of restaurants,” Tyunaitis said. “We’ve got all the ‘zones’ covered now — Grab’s Burger Bar and Casa Capri on the far north side, Johnny’Z Pour House on the far south side and Mars Cheese Castle on I-94.”
Great time to eat out
Having Restaurant Week during what is normally a quieter time of the year is “a great way to bring awareness to our dining scene,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director. “This is a great time of year to shine a spotlight on our restaurants.”
Restaurant Week, she added, “gets attention from the Milwaukee media, and we even had a mention in Minnesota.”
Kenosha has “some really talented chefs, but we can be overlooked because we are sandwiched between Milwaukee and Chicago,” Tyunaitis said.
How it works
The participating restaurants offer special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). Regular menu items are also available.
“There are 17 breakfast options, 27 lunch options, 29 dinner options and three take-home places,” said Jumisko — who also did a bit of math for this promotion.
The special menu items “offer people the chance to try places they haven’t eaten at before,” Tyunaitis said. “The restaurants really try to give diners a taste of what they have to offer, and I love the ‘build your adventure’ options with multiple appetizers, entrees and desserts.”
A key benefit to this promotion? No coupons are needed.
Get your Passport
In addition to the 42 eateries to choose from, Restaurant Week includes a Passport program.
To take part, pick up a Passport (available at all the participating eateries, at the Visitors Bureau or online at www.VisitKenosha.com) and, after dining at one of the venues, ask your server to initial the space next to that restaurant’s name.
After you dine at three or more restaurants, turn in your Passport at a participating restaurant or mail it to: Kenosha Area CVB, 600 52nd St., Suite 140, Kenosha, WI 53140. (Note: It must be postmarked by Feb. 15.)
Passports will be entered into drawings with prizes including gift cards from Restaurant Week venues. The grand prize package is an overnight stay at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom in downtown Kenosha, gift cards to six area restaurants, free admission to the Civil War Museum, a four-pack of Kenosha Kingfish tickets and tokens for free streetcar rides.
More ways to win a prize
You can also win gift cards by getting involved with Restaurant Week on social media:
“Like” the Kenosha Restaurant Week Facebook page and watch for daily gift card giveaways (and other goodies) during Restaurant Week.
Share Kenosha Restaurant Week photos on Instagram, tagged with #KenoshaEats and the restaurant name.
Restaurant Week is also “a great time to remember that our local food pantries are always in need of donations,” Jumisko said. “It’s a reminder that some people aren’t so fortunate to be able to go out to eat.”
Show your Restaurant Week pride
A new wrinkle this year is the availability of Restaurant Week shirts. To order one, visit the Lettering Machine in downtown Kenosha, 725 50th St., or call 262-652-4177. (Just to be safe, you might want to order one size up!)
Remember: With 42 restaurants taking part, eating at three restaurants a day for each of the nine days of Restaurant Week only gets you through 65% of the list.
But that’s a good problem to have and a great reason to reach for those stretchy pants and oversized sweatshirts.
There’s always March to get back to your 2020 dieting goals ... or not.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.