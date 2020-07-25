Snyder: Kenosha the focus of Harper's Magazine cover story

Once he got here, however, and shook off the February cold, Pogue discovered a community not torn apart by politics.

“Kenosha is interesting as one of the few places that I, as a political reporter, visited where it feels less divided than truly undecided,” he said. “Kenosha felt like a rare example, a throwback to an American politics that was really capable of engaging with the other side and trying to figure out the best options. It felt like a neat example of a place that is still politically open.”

Digging in

Pogue spent six weeks here in an effort “to get to know people and get an elongated sense of them.”

When he’s working on an article, he said, “I try to spend an extended amount of time in that place, to make personal connections.”

That approach, he said, helps him avoid the trap of lazy first impressions.

“It’s really, really easy to get a mistaken impression of a place, especially in this time of our politics,” he said. “People have preconceived notions of what places are. A journalist friend of mine heard I was going to Idaho, and she said, ‘you’re going up there with the white supremacists’?”