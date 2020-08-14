Snyder: Kenoshan enjoys his 15 seconds of fame

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite the ongoing global pandemic. This week’s installment features a popular TikTok video and a Dairyland favorite:
From TikTok to CBS
Jordan Littel may not be getting his 15 minutes of fame.
But he is getting 15 seconds of network TV screen time.
The Pleasant Prairie resident will be featured as part of “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” on CBS Friday night.
The series, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, airs video content created by people all over the world, doing everything from performing Broadway musicals on driveways to sculpting with Pringles potato chips.
The “Pringle Ringle” TikTok video starring Littel grabbed more than 950,000 views — capturing the attention of CBS producers.
“I’ve been doing TikTok videos since October,” Littel said, “and this one just really blew up.”
He achieved the “Pringle Ringle” on just his second attempt, celebrating with Pringles “duck lips” on the video.
“I had some Pringles and had some time on my hands, so why not be super goofy?” he said of his inspiration. As for that finishing flourish: “My mom always said that duck lips are a must when eating Pringles.”
Littel — who works as a bartender at the new downtown Apis Hotel and Restaurant — has also created videos “about the military, acting and my faith.”
When he’s not starring in viral videos — or crafting cocktails at a swanky new venue — Littel serves in the Army as part of the Military Police Corps in Sheboygan and is pursuing an acting career.
“I’ve been in a handful of small indie films,” he said, “and have done some background work in NBC’s ‘Chicago’ shows. I have a couple gigs coming up if this whole COVID-19 thing ever allows filming to resume.”
Littel says he has “no idea why this video blew up like it did,” and he’s just enjoying the ride.
As for Pringles? He enjoys them, too.
Got milk?
The Wisconsin State Fair has been trying to take the sting out of canceling this year’s event by hosting a Fair Food Drive-Thru (the final one runs through Sunday at State Fair Park) and even taking their Original Cream Puffs on the road.
The Traveling Cream Puffs tour kicked off here Monday at the Festival Foods store in Somers, drawing a huge crowd and quickly selling out. That proves folks are really missing those iconic whipped cream-filled pastries.
When we asked what else Kenosha News readers miss about the fair, we expected to hear votes for the Giant Slide, the Racing Pigs and, my favorite, the adorable miniature donkeys.
While those fair features have their fans, we also heard from a caller who wishes the State Fair people would bring back the Milk Booth.
Always a popular stop on the fairgrounds, the booth features samples of milk in flavors including strawberry and chocolate, along with “exotic” concoctions like root beer or mint.
“I think they could bring that here, like they did the Cream Puffs,” the caller said.
Agreed.
I can’t make any promises, but America’s Dairyland certainly seems like the perfect state for a traveling Milk Booth. Are you listening, State Fair officials?
Worth every penny
Another State Fair Cream Puff caller wanted to know how much those heavenly pastries cost.
The good news is, if you missed out here on Monday, you can still get your Cream Puff fix at State Fair Park in West Allis.
Here’s the price list:
Wisconsin State Fair Original Cream Puffs: three for $12 or six for $22
Blue Ribbon Brownies: three for $12 or six for $22
Chocolate Chip Cookies: three for $9 or six for $18
Advance orders are recommended and can be done online at www.originalcreampuffs.com. Orders can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at State Fair Park’s Original Cream Puff Pavilion, 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis. (Note: The Fair Food Drive-Thru, with numerous vendors selling favorites like Saz’s Sour Cream and Chive Fries, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at State Fair Park. Vehicles should enter via Gate 9, located at South 76th Street and West Pierce Street.)
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
Kingfish Big Al ribbon dancing.jpg
Kingfish Bobber on the zipline.jpg
Kingfish fans plaque.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Bobbers shirt.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Drew Wiegman ribbon dance.jpg
Kingfish 2020 dueling mascots.jpg
Kingfish 2020 King Elvis on the field.jpg
Kingfish 2020 socially distanced fans.jpg
Kingfish 2020 the K-Town Bobber mascot.jpg
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.