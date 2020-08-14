Snyder: Kenoshan enjoys his 15 seconds of fame

While those fair features have their fans, we also heard from a caller who wishes the State Fair people would bring back the Milk Booth.

Always a popular stop on the fairgrounds, the booth features samples of milk in flavors including strawberry and chocolate, along with “exotic” concoctions like root beer or mint.

“I think they could bring that here, like they did the Cream Puffs,” the caller said.

Agreed.

I can’t make any promises, but America’s Dairyland certainly seems like the perfect state for a traveling Milk Booth. Are you listening, State Fair officials?

Worth every penny

Another State Fair Cream Puff caller wanted to know how much those heavenly pastries cost.

The good news is, if you missed out here on Monday, you can still get your Cream Puff fix at State Fair Park in West Allis.

Here’s the price list:

Wisconsin State Fair Original Cream Puffs: three for $12 or six for $22

Blue Ribbon Brownies: three for $12 or six for $22

Chocolate Chip Cookies: three for $9 or six for $18