Snyder: Kenosha's Rode's Camera Shop was much more than a store

The photo lab, however, is also why the business will likely not relocate.

“It would have to be a perfect space for us to reopen,” Willette said. “It’s not simple to set up a photo lab; there are a lot of steps, and it takes a lot of work.”

Looking ahead

Asked about the future, Gram says, “I’m almost 64, so I’ll probably retire earlier than I want to and not under the terms I wanted.”

Willette, 50, has “quite a few years left to work. I haven’t had to do a resume for a long time, and I’m going to find out what it’s like to look for a job in this economy. Until then, I’ll be home, annoying my wife and daughter.”

While they ponder the future, they are also quickly getting up to speed on how to file an insurance claim and other paperwork matters.

What can’t be covered by insurance, however, is the heart and soul of a local business.

“We didn’t make a ton of money doing this,” Willette said, “but we loved it. We loved our customers.”

Rode’s was still recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown when the rioting erupted.