Snyder: Labor Day Weekend a time for work and play

After a summer of COVID-19 cancellations and then devastating destruction and unrest in Kenosha, we have limped into Labor Day Weekend.
Or have we?
It certainly isn’t the Labor Day Weekend we’re used to — when we should be strolling through the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In downtown car show and suiting up in armor for the final weekend of the Bristol Renaissance Faire — but that doesn’t mean you should sit home and click through TV channels or scroll through social media posts.
Get outside, at least for a short while, and enjoy the glories of early September weather in Wisconsin.
It also a great time to do some actual labor by helping the community clean up from the riots that destroyed some local businesses and the Danish Brotherhood Lodge. Kenosha faces a long, tough battle to recover, but we can do it. For ideas on how to help, check “Downtown Kenosha Inc. Volunteers” on Facebook and other social media sites.
As we roll up our sleeves, however, there are also opportunities to have some fun, too:
Get wetLate summer can be the best time to venture into Lake Michigan, now that it’s had all summer to warm up a bit. There are several inland lakes, too, with warmer water.
Yes, the beaches have been crowded this summer, especially Simmons Island Beach, but don’t let that keep you at home. I spent four hours on the beach recently at Simmons Island, with sitting in a chair, with my feet in the surf and a David Baldacci thriller on my lap. (He’s good company, though a little bloodthirsty!) It was busy, yes, but no one crowded me. To nab a parking spot, get there early (experts suggest no later than 9 a.m.).
Looking for less of a crowd at a Lake Michigan beach? Head north of Simmons Island to Pennoyer Park Beach or south to Southport Park.
Away from Lake Michigan, Silver Lake has a lot of space to spread out this summer because only 120 cars are allowed inside at a time. Again, get there EARLY for a parking spot or you’ll find yourself circling the park while waiting for someone to leave.
And if you’re seeking water that comes with rafts and slides and a lazy river, go to the Hurricane Harbor outdoor waterpark at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Hurricane Harbor is open through Sept. 7 before closing for the season. The theme park attached to Hurricane Harbor is still closed. For more details, go to www.sixflags.com. Note: You must reserve a spot in advance before going to Hurricane Harbor.
Walk it off
Since the Labor Day Weekend forecast calls for beautiful weather, try to enjoy some time in a park. There are 11 miles of hiking and biking trails at Petrifying Springs Park (on highways E and 31) and even more hiking area — 41 miles of trails — out at Richard Bong State Recreation Area (off Highway 142 in in Brighton). There are no programs at Bong for Labor Day Weekend, but a Candlelight Hike is 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12. Organizers said the hike offers “fall fun by candlelight. Hike the two-mile trail on your own or join us for a shorter guided hike. There will be a bonfire for marshmallows.” Note: There is no cost for this program, but you will need to have or to purchase a state park vehicle admission sticker. Meet at the Visitor Center. For more information, call 262-878-5601.
Outdoor music
While you’re outside enjoying the weekend, you can find live music at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten. Singer/songwriter Haley Klinkhammer start at 3 p.m. Sunday, and on Labor Day itself (Sept. 7), the Sipos & Young Band performs, also starting at 3 p.m. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates. Do we really have to say this by now? The Biergarten is operating under COVID-19 rules, including social distancing.
Looking ahead to Tuesday night, Twilight Jazz continues with a performance by Jazz Spectrum, outside the Anderson Arts Center. The grounds, 6603 Third Ave., open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Get there early; socially distanced seating is blocked off on the lawn, and it’s first come, first served. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase; concert admission is free.
Other venues regularly offering live music include Union Park Tavern, the Lakeside Deck at the Wyndham Hotel and 58 Below. Check their Facebook pages (and the Kenosha News, of course) for performances.
Go wild
If you’re looking for some thrills, tackle the Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The aerial adventure park, which opened in June of 2019, features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees at Bristol Woods County Park. The easiest courses (yellow) are near the ground; the toughest (black) is 30-40 feet in the air.
Climbers are strapped into harnesses and clipped onto wires at all times as they move from platform to platform, crossing rope bridges, climbing over swinging logs, ziplining and navigating teeter-tottering planks.
The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance of a visit. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. The course is open to people ages 7 and older. Admission is $41-$55, with discounts are available for groups. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park
Go wild II
Looking to add some wildlife to your Labor Day Weekend? Head to the Lake Geneva area — specifically, rural Bloomfield in Walworth County — where you’ll find Safari Lake Geneva.
The wildlife park features two pastures filled with animals, including American bison, miniature donkeys and zebras.
This year, due to CIVD-19 social distancing restrictions, it’s a drive-through adventure. Visitors stay in their vehicles to drive through the property. If you want to feed the animals, purchase a bucket of grain and roll down your window. Note: You can drive through the property as many times as you choose on the day of your reservation. Advance registration is required; to reserve a tour, go online to www.safarilakegeneva.com or call 262-326-4318. The cost is $19 for adults (age 16 and older), $12 for children (ages 3-15) and free for children age 2 and younger.
Go wild III
You can also find plenty of wild animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Racine Zoo, which have reopened to visitors and are operating under COVID-19 guidelines.
Reservations are required to visit the Milwaukee Zoo (www.milwaukeezoo.org), and the Racine Zoo has new procedures, too. Find the details at www.racinezoo.org. (Bonus: The Racine Zoo’s train is open!)
The Milwaukee County Zoo is featuring the outdoor attraction Dinosaurs Unearthed, open through Oct. 31. The exhibit is displayed entirely outside and features more than 20 rumbling, robotic creatures in a lush and tropical habitat behind the Small Mammals building. The fee is $3, in addition to zoo admission.
In Racine, an extra attraction is Giraffe Encounters, available daily at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Guests must wear masks in the giraffe encounter area, regardless of age or special exemptions, in order to protect the zoo’s giraffes. Feedings are supervised by Animal Care specialists who can answer questions and share information about Mac and Jabari, the Zoo’s two Masai giraffes. Feedings are available on a first come, first served basis and have limited availability. Tickets are $5. Giraffe encounters are weather dependent.
Go apple picking
Fall is high season at Apple Holler, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Sturtevant. It’s a popular destination during apple and, later, pumpkin season.
Pick-your-own apple season started last month. Visitors will find Paula Red, Zestar, Premier Honeycrisp, Gingergold and Sansa varieties.
Visitors are asked to stay a minimum of 6 feet (preferably more) away from other visitors and staff at all times. Also, all visitors must wear a face mask at Apple Holler. Visitors will also find several outdoor hand-washing stations available for use. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.
Vroom! Vroom!
Despite so many other mass gatherings being canceled, the Milwaukee Rally carries on, with events running through Sunday in Milwaukee. Harley-Davidson fans will be out in force. www.milwaukeerally.com.
