Snyder: Labor Day Weekend a time for work and play

After a summer of COVID-19 cancellations and then devastating destruction and unrest in Kenosha, we have limped into Labor Day Weekend.

Or have we?

It certainly isn’t the Labor Day Weekend we’re used to — when we should be strolling through the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In downtown car show and suiting up in armor for the final weekend of the Bristol Renaissance Faire — but that doesn’t mean you should sit home and click through TV channels or scroll through social media posts.

Get outside, at least for a short while, and enjoy the glories of early September weather in Wisconsin.

It also a great time to do some actual labor by helping the community clean up from the riots that destroyed some local businesses and the Danish Brotherhood Lodge. Kenosha faces a long, tough battle to recover, but we can do it. For ideas on how to help, check “Downtown Kenosha Inc. Volunteers” on Facebook and other social media sites.

As we roll up our sleeves, however, there are also opportunities to have some fun, too:

Get wetLate summer can be the best time to venture into Lake Michigan, now that it’s had all summer to warm up a bit. There are several inland lakes, too, with warmer water.