Snyder: Let's put this May behind us and embrace summer pleasures

Well, we made it to the last day of May.
And what a May it has been!
Yikes.
While the weather has been great the past week, May 2020 will be remembered more for everything that didn’t happen.
No busy Mother’s Day brunches. No traditional high school and college graduation ceremonies. No Chocolatefest in Burlington. No opening day for the Kenosha Kingfish.
No, no, no, no, no ...
A seemingly endless series of events have been canceled or postponed (we’re still hoping for some baseball games at Simmons Field), and the rest of the summer looks quiet, too. Forget about Summerfest, July Fourth parades and fireworks and the Wisconsin State Fair for this year.
What can we look forward to? The summer pleasures of walking along the Lake Michigan shore, playing golf, riding bicycles on the many area trails and — let’s be honest here — consuming plenty of ice cream.
Here’s one more suggestion: When all else fails, go fly a kite! Seriously, Kenosha’s Outta Site Kite Flight in Kennedy Park isn’t taking place this June, but the organizers at Gift of Wings are encouraging folks to create their own kite festivals. All you need is a kite and a bit of wind.
Also, Scott Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store, is hoping to reschedule the annual kite extravaganza at a later date.
Fisher reminds us that “Anyone can fly a kite. Make sure the wind is at your back and then let out a little line,” he said. “Just let the wind do all the work.”
With the wind at our back, we head into June and hope for better days ahead.
Liz’s Book Club
One of my favorite daily items in the Kenosha News — besides Ask Amy and Dear Abby, which I cannot start my day without — is the Today in History column on Page A2.
Every time I read it, I learn something new or am reminded of something I probably first learned years ago.
On May 28, this item caught my eye: “On this date in 1908, British author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond as well as “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” was born in London.”
I had no idea (or I had forgotten) that the lethal British secret agent was created by the same guy who gave the world a magical, whimsical flying car.
That just shows how versatile — and creative — authors are.
It’s also a way for me to get in one last plug for this year’s edition of Liz’s Book Club.
Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers by David Baldacci to classics like “Don Quixote,” which made the best-seller lists way back in 1605.
To become a club member, just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift card to Barnes & Noble. We’ll draw a name at random from all the entries.
Send your suggestions to: “Liz’s Book Club,” Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Send emails to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. The deadline is June 4. We’ll run the list on Sunday, June 7, just in time for another summer of reading in the backyard while ignoring the lawn that needs cutting!
