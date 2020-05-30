Snyder: Let's put this May behind us and embrace summer pleasures

Also, Scott Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store, is hoping to reschedule the annual kite extravaganza at a later date.

Fisher reminds us that “Anyone can fly a kite. Make sure the wind is at your back and then let out a little line,” he said. “Just let the wind do all the work.”

With the wind at our back, we head into June and hope for better days ahead.

Liz’s Book Club

One of my favorite daily items in the Kenosha News — besides Ask Amy and Dear Abby, which I cannot start my day without — is the Today in History column on Page A2.

Every time I read it, I learn something new or am reminded of something I probably first learned years ago.

On May 28, this item caught my eye: “On this date in 1908, British author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond as well as “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” was born in London.”

I had no idea (or I had forgotten) that the lethal British secret agent was created by the same guy who gave the world a magical, whimsical flying car.

That just shows how versatile — and creative — authors are.