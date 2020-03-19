Snyder: Madness comes in many forms, as we're discovering

REFER: Just because we have to stay at least six feet apart doesn’t mean we can’t share ideas for keeping sane (and even having fun) during this time of isolation. Email suggestions to Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com.
So, we are getting March Madness.
Only it has to do with toilet paper hoarding and black market sales of hand sanitizer, rather than college basketball games.
This has been the maddest of months as the coronavirus, and the resulting pandemic, shut down everything from schools to the county golf courses.
I’m supposed to be watching my NCAA tournament brackets crumble; instead, I am eyeing my dwindling supply of consumer products. Who knew the keys to civilization rested on paper goods, canned soup, disinfecting wipes and bottled water? And why hoard water? This isn’t a hurricane; the Kenosha Water Utility isn’t closing down.
Luckily for me, stores have yet to run low on Coke Zero (in times of unrest, I need my caffeine fix). Yet I couldn’t find a single banana in three grocery stores last weekend. Likewise, customers had already scooped up all the available milk and eggs. And if you wanted soup, your choices were limited to clam chowder, mixed vegetable and the dreaded cream of celery. No thanks.
As we look for ways to stay busy in a world without sports, theater, live music, movie theaters and the ability to go inside a restaurant or bar, I suggest we get creative.
You can create your own “Coronavirus March Madness Pool” at home, with brackets filled by various in-demand items. Are you predicting the No. 16 seed Wax Beans will be gone from grocery shelves before Ramen Noodles? (I wouldn’t take that bet; while there was a run on Ramen, you could fill several carts with wax beans if you were so inclined.)
The Final Four in this “tournament” would likely be a hard-fought battle among packages of toilet paper, bottles of Purell, cases of water and jugs of bleach.
Staying busy
Families with children at home can log on to the Kenosha Library System’s website — www.mykpl.info — and find an entire page devoted to listing online resources for parents and children, from arts and crafts activities to storytimes.
This is also a great time to dig out those board games from the closet and set up a tournament of champions. In sixth grade, my neighbor, Scott Belhumeur, and I used to get into epic board game battles that lasted several days and included “borrowing” money from other games. Technically, I think we’re still playing King Oil, if we could find that board and our hoards of oil field profits.
I was thrilled to see so many people, of all ages, out walking in Petrifying Springs Park late Tuesday afternoon. If you’re not sick, there’s no reason to stop exercising. Also, being outside in the fresh air just feels good and will lift your spirits. Without Jazzercise classes, I plan to be hiking up and down the “big hill” at Pets several times a week.
There’s another bonus to staying busy. At our house, when we were kids, if we dared to say “we’re bored,” my mom would immediately hand us rags and a can of Pledge and tell us to start dusting.
Let’s hope that, come next March, I am back to losing to my co-worker’s cat in the office March Madness bracket pool, instead of furiously washing my hands every 30 minutes and working on my “social distancing” etiquette.
Let’s remember that this, too, shall pass and keeping a sense of humor may prove to be the most potent anti-viral weapon of all.
