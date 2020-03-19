Snyder: Madness comes in many forms, as we're discovering

As we look for ways to stay busy in a world without sports, theater, live music, movie theaters and the ability to go inside a restaurant or bar, I suggest we get creative.

You can create your own “Coronavirus March Madness Pool” at home, with brackets filled by various in-demand items. Are you predicting the No. 16 seed Wax Beans will be gone from grocery shelves before Ramen Noodles? (I wouldn’t take that bet; while there was a run on Ramen, you could fill several carts with wax beans if you were so inclined.)

The Final Four in this “tournament” would likely be a hard-fought battle among packages of toilet paper, bottles of Purell, cases of water and jugs of bleach.

Staying busy

Families with children at home can log on to the Kenosha Library System’s website — www.mykpl.info — and find an entire page devoted to listing online resources for parents and children, from arts and crafts activities to storytimes.