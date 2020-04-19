Snyder: Masks: What all the cool kids are wearing

To mask or not to mask?
Apparently, that is the question!
Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus guidelines changed a few weeks ago, encouraging people to wear masks in places where it’s hard to social distance, I have been masked up.
What guidelines are those, I can hear you asking. To quote from the CDC website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus): “CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).”
Admittedly, I am a rule follower by nature, so me complying with this guideline is not a surprise.
What I am surprised to see is how many people have not made any attempt to wear face coverings when in stores.
At Walgreens last weekend, I was the only person wearing a mask — for that pharmacy run, I donned a stylish Milwaukee Bucks scarf. At Target, about a third of my fellow shoppers were wearing a face covering.
I talked with a caller on Thursday who said she was concerned that, on her recent grocery run, no one in the store besides her was wearing a mask of any sort.
“Why aren’t they doing it?” she asked repeatedly. “Are they not taking this seriously?”
I have no idea why people choose not to wear masks — I don’t wear one when walking my dogs outside, this is only when I am inside a store — but it could be because they don’t feel sick. Or they feel silly. I get that. I felt ridiculous in Walgreens, with what felt like everyone staring at me and my Milwaukee Bucks scarf. Hey! They were heading for the championship this season, so back off!
The reason you wear a mask even if you’re not coughing or show any signs of illness is to “protect people around you if you are infected but do not have symptoms,” according to the CDC.
It’s what we used to call being a good neighbor. It’s also helpful not to do anything to endanger the people who are working in those essential businesses.
The good news is, you don’t have to use a fancy mask. A cloth covering works, too. In fact, the CDC does not want the public to wear surgical masks or N-95 respirators that are needed in healthcare settings.
I’m lucky that my neighbor, Muriel Cunningham, made me a stylish cloth mask to wear. Before that, I used a rather dusty mask we had from a long-ago basement painting project.
If you need directions on how to make a simple face covering, there are plenty of tutorials on the internet, including the CDC’s website. My favorite is a video starring actor Matthew McConaughey. In the video, McConaughey portrays Bobby Bandito, a bounty hunter looking to stop the killer — coronavirus.
“I say it’s high time we catch this killer,” McConaughey says in the video. “We’ve got more living to do.” (To watch the video, search “Matthew McConaughey face mask.”) The best part — besides watching McConaughey — is no sewing is required!
Bottom line: Please cover your face when out among other people. The life you save may not be your own, but someone else’s loved one.
(Safety note: The CDC says NOT to place a face covering on a child under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.)
