Snyder: Masks: What all the cool kids are wearing

I have no idea why people choose not to wear masks — I don’t wear one when walking my dogs outside, this is only when I am inside a store — but it could be because they don’t feel sick. Or they feel silly. I get that. I felt ridiculous in Walgreens, with what felt like everyone staring at me and my Milwaukee Bucks scarf. Hey! They were heading for the championship this season, so back off!

The reason you wear a mask even if you’re not coughing or show any signs of illness is to “protect people around you if you are infected but do not have symptoms,” according to the CDC.

It’s what we used to call being a good neighbor. It’s also helpful not to do anything to endanger the people who are working in those essential businesses.

The good news is, you don’t have to use a fancy mask. A cloth covering works, too. In fact, the CDC does not want the public to wear surgical masks or N-95 respirators that are needed in healthcare settings.

I’m lucky that my neighbor, Muriel Cunningham, made me a stylish cloth mask to wear. Before that, I used a rather dusty mask we had from a long-ago basement painting project.