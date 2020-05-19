Snyder: Memorial Day ceremonies move online this year

This will be a Memorial Day Weekend unlike any other Memorial Day Weekend.
In place of public ceremonies honoring veterans and remembering those who died serving our country, people are being asked to remember the fallen through online gatherings.
In Kenosha County, Memorial Day ceremonies typically include hundreds of people joining together in cemeteries and parks to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, witness the laying of memorial wreaths and bow their heads in prayer.
For Navy Club Ship 40, the coronavirus pandemic means no Monday morning gathering at the harbor in Navy Park.
The club — open to any active duty, reserve or honorably discharged Navy, Marine or Coast Guard personnel — usually hosts about 150 people on Memorial Day. They gather to hear the bell toll in memory of Navy Club members who died during the last year, as well as for those who went before them and those whose fate is still unknown.
From a boat in the harbor, a club member casts a memorial wreath, joined by people who toss carnations into the water in memory of loved ones.
Commanding officer Jim Zeszutek said because of the coronavirus, “We’re not able to do any public ceremony at all. The mayor invited me to record a mini-ceremony that will be put on the Kenosha TV channel.” (That’s Channel 14 on local cable. The video, along with submissions from other local veterans groups, will air Monday and be repeated several times.)
“We will ring the bell in remembrance of people who died in the past year,” Zeszutek said, adding, “The men in the video are wearing masks because they aren’t able to be 6 feet apart for social distancing.”
The video will also be available on the club’s Facebook page and website — www.navyclubship40.org.
During this pandemic, the club hasn’t been able to meet in person and uses a “telephone tree” to help keep club members informed.
Looking on the bright side as much as possible, Zeszutek said, “We are learning new communication methods as we go along. Since we’re going all electronic this year, this gives us some extra opportunities. Maybe we’ll record the ceremony next year, too, and stick it on Facebook.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1865 is also working on a Memorial Day video of club activities, including the placing of flags at Greenridge Cemetery.
Statewide ceremony
Memorial Day 2020: Wisconsin’s Virtual Commemoration takes the place of traditional ceremonies, including the annual gathering at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Union Grove.
Instead of hearing speeches by politicians and other officials, people are being asked to gather in their homes for a 3 p.m. National Moment of Remembrance on Monday.
“While we are unable to gather in person at our state’s veterans cemeteries this Memorial Day, we will join together from our homes to recognize and remember our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said officials from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar said of the statewide Memorial Day ceremony, “We will still honor and express our sincerest gratitude to the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who died in defense of our nation and our values with a beautiful online ceremony.
“Be assured that while we cannot gather, we will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a worthy manner.”
The commemoration includes a virtual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, featuring speakers, music and history. A Tribute Gallery will include messages from elected officials whose districts include the state’s veterans memorial cemeteries and veterans homes.
At 3 p.m. Monday, Kolar will lead the Moment of Remembrance live on Facebook. Residents across Wisconsin are invited to join this annual event — which asks Americans to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the U.S. — by playing “Taps.” (A recording of “Taps” can be found at www.WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com.)
Though in-person events are not happening this Memorial Day, the sentiment that drives the national day of remembrance remains.
As the American Legion Post 544 in Twin Lakes said in a Facebook post on May 9: “The parade is canceled, but there is still plenty of time and opportunity to reflect this Memorial Day.”
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
WEST END MEMORIAL DAY
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS VFW 1865 FLAG RETIREMENT
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS NAVY CLUB SHIP 40
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS AMERICAN LEGION POST 21
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS PLEASANT PRAIRIE VFW 7308
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS KAVV LIBRARY PARK
MemDay 5
MemDay 1.JPG
MemDay 2.JPG
MemDay 3.JPG
MemDay 4.JPG
MemDay 6.JPG
MemDay 7.JPG
MemDay 8.JPG
MemDay 9.JPG
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.