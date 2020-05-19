Snyder: Memorial Day ceremonies move online this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This will be a Memorial Day Weekend unlike any other Memorial Day Weekend.

In place of public ceremonies honoring veterans and remembering those who died serving our country, people are being asked to remember the fallen through online gatherings.

In Kenosha County, Memorial Day ceremonies typically include hundreds of people joining together in cemeteries and parks to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, witness the laying of memorial wreaths and bow their heads in prayer.

For Navy Club Ship 40, the coronavirus pandemic means no Monday morning gathering at the harbor in Navy Park.

The club — open to any active duty, reserve or honorably discharged Navy, Marine or Coast Guard personnel — usually hosts about 150 people on Memorial Day. They gather to hear the bell toll in memory of Navy Club members who died during the last year, as well as for those who went before them and those whose fate is still unknown.

From a boat in the harbor, a club member casts a memorial wreath, joined by people who toss carnations into the water in memory of loved ones.