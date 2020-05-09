Snyder: Mom's day out becomes mom's day in for this pandemic Mother's Day

Today might be the perfect Mother’s Day.
Think about it: If you’re a mom with children stuck at home with you, they have no excuse this year for not spending the entire day celebrating everything that’s wonderful about their mother.
There are no baseball practices to rush off to, no neighborhood birthday parties to attend, no shopping trips with pals.
It’s just mom, mom, mom all day long. (Now, that might be too much Mom Time for some mothers; if that’s the case, go off to a quiet corner with a good book and a glass of wine and tell your family to bug off for a few hours.)
Then there’s the whole “call your mother” mantra. Chances are, if you’re an adult who is not sheltering in place with Mom, you have been calling her and Facetiming her and reminding her to wash her hands and stop touching her face so much.
Pandemics do tend to bring on new levels of family togetherness.
Still, even after so many weeks of Family Game Nights and forced bonding, you can make Mother’s Day special.
Here are some ideas:
Brunch it up: The past few years, our family has enjoyed the Golden Strings Mother’s Day Brunch. No such luck today. Instead, make a nice brunch for Mom. You can keep it simple but be sure to include some fresh fruit and an indulgent dessert — and actually sit down and eat it at a table set for dining and not for school projects. There are plenty of options for music, from Mom’s favorite Michael Buble CD to a dance mix for the whole family.
Create some coupons: This Mother’s Day is a great time to bring back that classic: The homemade coupon book. As kids, we gave our mom coupons for everything from “one hour of dusting the living room” to “one bike ride through the neighborhood together.” If you have animals, give Mom a coupon for a free week of pet walking/feeding services from you and your siblings.
Get digging: This a great time to get your lawn and gardens in shape. Tell Mom you’ll be happy to pull weeds, cut the grass and trim the bushes — without whining.
See the world: While it’s difficult to travel at this time, you can stay home and visit exotic places online. Google Arts & Culture offers free virtual tours of more than 2,000 museums, art exhibits and national parks at artsandculture.google.com. New this week is Milan’s famed La Scala opera house, including tours of the theater and museum in Italy, along with 240,000 photos and close-up views of costumes worn by stars such as Maria Callas.
Help Mom go viral: Mother’s Day is a great time to show your mom how to use Zoom — and how to avoid embarrassments like the toilet flushing heard Wednesday during Supreme Court oral arguments, being done remotely for the first time. For even more fun, film a Tik Tok video with your mother today.
Get outside: While today’s forecast isn’t great — a high of 51 degrees and a good chance of rain — you can enjoy the great outdoors (perfect for social distancing) on Mother’s Day. Local parks are open, including Bong State Recreation Area, and golf courses are back in business, too. If you head to the lakefront downtown, bundle up and enjoy the Sculpture Walk along the harbor.
Declare a no-mocking zone for a few hours: Watch a Hallmark Channel movie with your mother — and don’t make any rude comments about it ... unless that’s how your family likes to enjoy those by-the-numbers films. In that case, make some popcorn and enjoy the picture-perfect settings and chaste love stories. Today’s schedule includes “Puppy Love” at 3 p.m., “A Valentine’s Match” at 5 p.m. and a new episode of the Hallmark series “Good Witch” at 7 p.m.
Sing, sing a song: ABC is airing “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” starting at 6 p.m. The first special was a hit, and this one follows the same formula: Celebrities — some with their families — perform classic Disney tunes in their homes, with the lyrics on screen to encourage singing along at home. Tonight’s singers will include Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen and Shakira.
Finally, share some laughs: Comedy Central is airing a special tonight at 9 featuring comedians sharing warm stories about their moms. A wide range of comics — including Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jim Gaffigan and David Spade — talk about how their moms inspired them. The title — “Call Your Mother” — is also a great reminder of what Mother’s Day is all about.
And to show Mom you really care, give a gift that comes from the heart: Share your precious supply of quilted toilet paper.
