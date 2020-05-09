Snyder: Mom's day out becomes mom's day in for this pandemic Mother's Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today might be the perfect Mother’s Day.

Think about it: If you’re a mom with children stuck at home with you, they have no excuse this year for not spending the entire day celebrating everything that’s wonderful about their mother.

There are no baseball practices to rush off to, no neighborhood birthday parties to attend, no shopping trips with pals.

It’s just mom, mom, mom all day long. (Now, that might be too much Mom Time for some mothers; if that’s the case, go off to a quiet corner with a good book and a glass of wine and tell your family to bug off for a few hours.)

Then there’s the whole “call your mother” mantra. Chances are, if you’re an adult who is not sheltering in place with Mom, you have been calling her and Facetiming her and reminding her to wash her hands and stop touching her face so much.

Pandemics do tend to bring on new levels of family togetherness.

Still, even after so many weeks of Family Game Nights and forced bonding, you can make Mother’s Day special.

Here are some ideas: