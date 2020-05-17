Snyder: More than ever, we embrace the power of reading

“People who had read the books years ago are buying them to read again and to give away,” Cockle said. “Our biggest outpouring of support are people buying the books and donating them or leaving them to us to distribute for free.”

Once this made national news, members of the Grammy-winning rock group Portugal. The Man stepped into the controversy in their Alaska hometown by offering to buy copies of the books for students and families.

As you can imagine, the school board members were inundated with comments and heard three hours of testimony from community members on a proposal to reverse the ban. A new vote is set for Wednesday.

It may seem difficult to imagine in 2020, but books are constantly under threat of censorship. Even beloved yuletide classics.

The Alaska school board had also considered banning “A Christmas Carol,” arguing it could be interpreted as advocating for socialism. So haunting your former business partner is OK, but paying a living wage and helping the poor is not?

The not-so-recent event was in the Kenosha News on May 10 as part of “Today in History” on Page A2: “On May 10, 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.”