Snyder: More than ever, we embrace the power of reading

Recent — and not-so-recent — events are reminders that literacy must be encouraged and protected.
We’ll start with the recent.
In late April, the school board in Palmer, Alaska, voted to remove five famous — but allegedly controversial — books from district classrooms: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou, “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller, “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald and “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison. These titles were all taken off an approved list of works that teachers in the Mat-Su Borough School District may use for instruction.
The board’s vice president, Jim Hart, told NBC News the books contain content that could potentially harm students.
“Caged Bird,” an autobiography, was derided for “anti-white messaging.” The other books are novels removed for assorted reasons — “Gatsby” and “Things” for sexual references, “Invisible Man” for bad language and “Catch-22” for violence, according to the school district.
However, the vote inadvertently renewed local interest in the excluded works. (Many of which, let’s admit, a lot of people have never read.)
In news to warm the hearts of book fans everywhere, Mary Ann Cockle, owner of Fireside Books in Palmer, about a mile from district headquarters, said her store ran out of copies of the books within hours of the board’s action.
“People who had read the books years ago are buying them to read again and to give away,” Cockle said. “Our biggest outpouring of support are people buying the books and donating them or leaving them to us to distribute for free.”
Once this made national news, members of the Grammy-winning rock group Portugal. The Man stepped into the controversy in their Alaska hometown by offering to buy copies of the books for students and families.
As you can imagine, the school board members were inundated with comments and heard three hours of testimony from community members on a proposal to reverse the ban. A new vote is set for Wednesday.
It may seem difficult to imagine in 2020, but books are constantly under threat of censorship. Even beloved yuletide classics.
The Alaska school board had also considered banning “A Christmas Carol,” arguing it could be interpreted as advocating for socialism. So haunting your former business partner is OK, but paying a living wage and helping the poor is not?
The not-so-recent event was in the Kenosha News on May 10 as part of “Today in History” on Page A2: “On May 10, 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.”
People sometimes forget the Nazis’ reign of terror included wiping out books. Because with books and reading comes knowledge, and knowledge is power and leads to dangerous activities like thinking for yourself. Savor the beauty and, yes, power of reading. It’s precious.
Liz’s Book Club
While we celebrate literacy, this is also a great time to remind readers to send in their picks for the 12th annual edition of “Liz’s Book Club.”
Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers by David Baldacci to classics like “Don Quixote,” which made the best-seller lists way back in 1605.
To become a club member, just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift card to Barnes & Noble. We’ll draw a name at random from all the entries.
somers concept 1
somers concept 2
floorplan.jpg
Primrose rendering
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
FLYOVER
Heroes Cafe Emerald Knudson and Carlton Stanton
KR PROJECT.jpg
Heroes Cafe Anne Wasilevich and veteran.jpg
Heroes Cafe geraniums.jpg
Heroes Cafe veterans saluting.jpg
bday1.jpg
bday2.jpg
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
DECONTAMINATION
PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING
Kroger 3d rendering
Baars food donation 2
Baars donates to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie
Fullin at Mt Sinai1.jpeg
KR MAP
PEGGY JOHNSON
Haribo signage
TESTING
TESTING
Carol Bonini birthday.jpg
Carol Bonini party guests on couch.jpg
Carol Bonini party guests.jpg
Carol Bonini party treats.jpg
Pringle bluebird egg.jpg
Joan Wilk
Screenshot_2020-05-09 Response Rates(1).png
Walking in My Shoes hands out "Stay Safe on the Streets package
Shoreland STEM
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
Moon over Magnolia
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
SPRING FLING
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.